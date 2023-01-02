Carrie Ann Inaba ‘So Grateful’ For 31 Seasons of ‘DWTS’ After ‘Intense’ Year

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba had a heartfelt message for her fans while looking back on her 2022.

In the reflective post, Inaba shared her thoughts about the ballroom dance competition making the move from ABC to Disney+ after 30 seasons and offered a brief update about her health journey throughout the year.

“It was a year of growth, learning how to work with my body and health, removing what doesn’t work, and DWTS came back with a boom!” Inaba wrote. “It was my favorite season in a long time. It was grueling, but it was so fun! Every single person who worked on @dancingwiththestars this year worked harder than they ever have before and it was a thrill. The excitement of the ‘refresh’ was intoxicating.”

She added that she was “grateful” to be on the show for so long “and to be healthier than I have been in years.”

“I can only look forward by really appreciating and acknowledging what an intense and awesome year it was.”

Inaba Worked on Her Health in 2022

Inaba, who has chronic illnesses, spent some time in 2022 working on her health.

“I worked hard on my health with many doctors and experts,” she wrote in the post. “And I’m sooooo grateful. It’s like a whole new world.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge added that life has been “scary,” but that “change is inevitable and when you embrace it, it embraces you back.”

Inaba was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, in 2014, and she has been open about her struggles and triumphs throughout her time with the disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Sjogren’s syndrome is “a disorder of your immune system identified by its two most common symptoms – dry eyes and a dry mouth.”

The syndrome, according to the clinic, is often accompanied by rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, which Inaba also has, according to Good Housekeeping.

Inaba Reflected on 2022

In a separate post, Inaba shared her other reflections from 2022 and encouraged her fans to think about what they want and need in the coming year.

“What do you love?” Inaba wrote in the post. “What excites you? What is lacking in your existence and you realize you need more of? What feels just right? As you reflect, I encourage you to write the answers to these questions down and anything else you think of as you ponder. If we acknowledge these things we are taking the first steps towards creating a future that will be better suited to you.”

She encouraged her fans to have “hope” in the future.

“When you claim what you love, and you envision it in your life, you generate happiness, and joy is contagious,” she continued. “I wonder what would happen if we all believed in ourselves enough to truly be honest with our intentions, to take a true inventory of our lives and then DARE to take steps towards what we’d really like to be living with gratitude and acceptance.”

Inaba is likely set for a return to “Dancing With the Stars” later this year.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with a new season on Disney+.