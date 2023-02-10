Fans Send Support to Carrie Ann Inaba After Life Update

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is opening up to fans about feeling burnt out. In a new Instagram post, Inaba shared a video where she spoke about feeling bad about not uploading content to social media in the past few weeks and explained why she has been absent.

“Why do we all have to be brands?” Inaba wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Does anyone else feel this way? … I think needing to post and be a social media maven while trying to pursue a happy life can be challenging. Defining oneself, sticking in your lane, keeping up, messaging… I just want to share when it feels right.”

In the video itself, Inaba speaks about the burnout she has been feeling regarding posting on social media and asked her followers if anyone else has been feeling the same way.

“I want to thank the people who have been reaching out to check on me,” she shared. “I’m okay. I’m trying to figure out, what’s the best use of social media? How can I be of service while also being true to myself?”

Fans Took to the Comment Section to Share Their Support and Love for Carrie Ann Inaba

After posting the video, Inaba received an influx of love and support through the comment section.

“Yes, Sis! Take care of yourself first,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “I feel 100% as you do. I was thinking about it all this morning. It feels as it (social media) has become too much for me and I need to back off. Which is not all that easy to do.”

Others told Inaba they agreed that it was time for them to figure out the best use of social media in their lives and thanked her for her input.

Inaba Has Used Social Media to Share Information About Her Health

In the past, Inaba has used social media as a way to share information about her health with fans.

In her post about the coming of 2023, Inaba wrote that she was thankful to be alive.

“It was a year of growth, learning how to work with my body and health, removing what doesn’t work, and DWTS came back with a boom! It was my favorite season in a long time. It was grueling, but it was so fun,” she wrote, adding that she’s the “healthiest” she’s been in years.

In the past, Inaba has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, lupus, arthritis, and Sjögren’s Syndrome, according to Hello! Magazine. When she first got sick and sought help, Inaba had a hard time getting a diagnosis from people in the medical field. One of her main symptoms was dry eyes, which is a symptom of Sjögren’s Syndrome. Inaba saw five doctors before being diagnosed.

In a recent post, Inaba also shared a look at a mistake she made during her beauty routine. On January 19, 2023, Inaba uploaded an Instagram Reel after using “The Brow Glue” on her eyebrows and not enjoying the results. In the video, Inaba’s eyebrows are going every which way and some areas have less hair than others.

“What went wrong here?” she asked, adding that she was looking for help on how to fix her eyebrows.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.