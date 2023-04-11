Fans Send Support to DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba After Health Update

Fans are sending their support to “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba after she shared her first update following her revealing her emergency appendectomy.

In the April 10, 2023 Instagram post, Inaba talked to her fans to tell them she was home and grateful for their support. She said that she has been healing after surgery and is surrendering to the process.

“But I wanted to than you all for the messages of support. They touched me deeply and I do believe that everything is energy, so I do believe that they help me heal,” Inaba shared in the video. “When you send good thoughts towards people, that energy is transported and it shapes other people’s energy.”

In the caption for the video, Inaba shared that healing has been a process for her and shared the statistic that 1 in 1000 people will get appendicitis in their lifetime. According to Cleveland Clinic, 300,000 appendectomies are performed each year in the United States.

Fans sent even more support to Inaba in the comment section.

Fans Shared Their Surgery Stories With Inaba

Fans took to the comments to share their love and support for Inaba, and many shared the story of their own appendectomy.

“I had to have mine removed around 10 years ago. I awoke in the middle of the night with very bad stomach pain. I waited until morning to call by sister & then called a nurse line after I talked to her. They told me to go to the hospital,” one person wrote, adding that they left the hospital on Christmas Eve thanks to great nurses.

Another person commented, “Glad you are home, rest up.”

Others sent Inaba well wishes and said they hoped that she gets well soon.

Inaba Thanked Her Nurses & Doctors

In her post on Instagram to inform her followers that she had an appendectomy, Inaba thanked everyone who was helping her heal.

“Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere,” Inaba shared. “And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did.”

She shared that she was incorrect to try to wait out the pain, though she was doing it because she has other health issues.

“I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet,” the “Dancing with the Stars” judge wrote. “I should have gone when I couldn’t stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn’t want to leave my babies, and I’m so accustomed to pain —thought I should let it play out.”

She went on to encourage her followers to get checked out if they have pain in their abdomen. The surgery for Inaba resulted in a four-day hospital stay followed by four to six weeks of recovery, she revealed in the video before saying she was “grateful to be alive.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.