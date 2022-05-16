Carrie Ann Inaba Opens Up About ‘Heartwrenching’ Loss

As part of her blog “Carrie Ann Conversations,” “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has opened up about a “heartwrenching” loss she experienced — losing herself in her past relationships.

Here is what Carrie Ann had to say:

Carrie Ann Said It Has Happened to Her in Several Relationships

On her Instagram stories, Carrie Ann wanted to draw her fans’ attention to her blog, “Carrie Ann Conversations,” and its latest entry, which is about the loss of losing yourself inside a relationship, something she said she has experienced many times.

Carrie Ann says:

We posted a very important article on CarrieAnnConversations.com, so I would love for you to check it out. It’s about relationships and how sometimes we can get lost in relationships and if we lose ourselves, it’s such a — I don’t even know how to explain how heartwrenching it is when you lose yourself to someone else. So if you’ve ever felt that way, go to CarrieAnnConversations.com, check out our new article, and we talk about it. I know for sure it’s happened to me in my past relationships, so I thought we could connect through this article.

On the site, the article in question is titled “Have You Lost Yourself to Emotional Manipulation?” and in it, Carrie Ann talks about how you may think you are equal partners with your significant other, but you may not be, likening it to a dance partner who isn’t letting you express yourself.

She writes:

You struggle with the edge of you and the border of them. Misunderstanding your empathy and compassion with their regret and sorrow. Enduring the damage of a tornado trying to hold on with bloody fingernails. Caught in the dance of their thunderstorms. Thinking you are equal partners but you are tethered… pulled through their violent choreography. Soon, knowing their dance so well, it feels like your own. You perform your recital of pain on demand, waiting for the applause. Only to be left with a room of deafening silence. A standing ovation for someone else’s life. The choices you did not know you made. This is not you. You must find your edge. Start now. Begin, I beg of you. Reach blindly. Fall into the abyss. At least you will then know how far you have to climb. Fall so you rise.

The blog post goes on to name some warning signs and red flags to look for when perhaps you are not the person you used to be and your partner is “chipping away at your sense of self.” It then gives the readers tips on how to heal, overcome the loss and learn to trust yourself again.

Carrie Ann was last in a relationship about a year ago. She and her then-boyfriend Fabien Viteri broke up in May 2021. At the time, she said in an Instagram story, “I am single. Again. I am also… grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was.”

Carrie Ann Calls Her Blog Her ‘Passion Project’

In her Instagram stories, Carrie Ann said that she has so far been hesitant to promote her blog too much, but she wants to start sharing it more in the hope that it can help people.

“‘Carrie Ann Conversations’ is a website that I created with two fellow writers, Becca Evans and Ellen Synocropy and myself,” explained the former dancer. “There are articles just designed to help you on your path in life because we realize that life can be confusing and can be difficult and challenging when you’re trying to figure it all out and got a lot on your plate, so we just thought that we could help.”

She added, “I’ve never really pushed people to check out ‘Carrie Ann Conversations,’ but we’ve worked really hard on the site and I would love for you to check it out. It is my passion project and I’ve been shy to push it, but I think it could help people. I hope it will. I just want you to think of us as a friend to you on this journey called life, somebody that you can depend on.”

She finished by saying it would “mean a lot to [her]” if people would give her site a look. The website has different sections depending on what people are looking for, including Living, Identity, Conversations, Health & Wellness and Carrie Ann’s Favorite Things.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

