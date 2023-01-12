DWTS Judge Shares Photo of Scorched Wall After Apparent Fire

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she had a cooking fire on her stovetop with a string of images on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Inaba shared photos of scorch marks up her wall from the back of her stove, writing “Well… I did say I smelled something burning…” She also added a photo of her completely blackened broccoli with the caption, “Blackened broccoli anyone?”

She later asked her followers if they had suggestions about how to clean the burn marks and added, “And that is why I don’t cook.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Thanked Fans for the Birthday Wishes Sent Her Way

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge celebrated her 55th birthday on January 5, 2023, and she took to Instagram to thank fans for the birthday wishes in a lengthy post on January 11.

“It’s been a very special birthday year,” Inaba wrote in the post. “I sense many shifts happening in my own life and in the world around me. And I am feeling a new peace in my heart. And for that I’m grateful. As the years pass, and people we know and love come and go, and as the days continue to move quickly, I sit and reflect on this thing called life.”

She added that life is “miraculous” and “to be alive is a gift.”

“But the choices we make are our own,” she wrote. “And that is powerful. I didn’t always feel like everything was my choice. But I do now, and I appreciate it more and more as I’ve gotten older. Sometimes the choices can be scary to make, but if we make no choice, we can get lost. I’ve learned its better to make mistakes then to not move at all.”

She went on to thank her fans.

“And I think I smell something burning in the oven,” she wrote at the end of the post.

Inaba was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, in 2014, and she has been open about what things have been like for her following her diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Sjogren’s syndrome is “a disorder of your immune system identified by its two most common symptoms – dry eyes and a dry mouth.”

The syndrome, according to the clinic, is often accompanied by rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, which Inaba also has, according to Good Housekeeping.

Inaba Fractured Her Rib While Assembling Furniture at Home in Late 2022

In December 2022, Inaba shared an update with her fans after she was “building furniture” at home and heard her rib “pop,” which resulted in a trip to urgent care.

“Lesson learned: My rib cage is not a vice and is not stronger than wood,” Inaba wrote on her now-expired Instagram Stories. The star later shared an update.

“Well… it’s a fractured rib,” she wrote in the Instagram post published on December 13. “Thanks to the folks at urgent care. I appreciate you. Thanks for getting my X-rays done so quickly.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+ for season 32.