Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Vomited After This Star Was Eliminated from DWTS

Dancing With the Stars judges are often disappointed when contestants get eliminated from the show, but Carrie Ann Inaba‘s emotions were stronger in the 2019 season of the show.

The day after James Van Der Beek was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, Inaba revealed on The Talk hard it had been to send him home. Van Der Beek had revealed that Monday during the episode of Dancing With the Stars that his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

“It was heartbreaking,” Inaba shared during the episode, which took place the day after the star’s elimination on Dancing With the Stars. “I went home, and I vomited.”

Inaba Was Heartbroken About Sending Van Der Beek Home

Inaba said that it had been challenging to her “as a human being” to send the celebrity home after he revealed the miscarriage. She said she had to because that’s her job at the show, and she needed to decide which contestants were doing the best and who got to move on to the next episode.

“I have so much sadness in my heart for them, and my prayers are with them,” she said. “But, you know, this is when it’s really hard. As a judge, I have to judge the dance. I know on Dancing With the Stars we show their stories and we get to know them, and they become family, and their pain is my pain.”

She said that it can’t matter what happens to people before they get into the ballroom, however, and she had to judge based only what happened on the ballroom floor that night.

She added that she chose the contestants that she “believed was a better dancer and had come further.”

Van Der Beek Spoke Out About The Loss

Van Der Beek opened up one year after his elimination on Dancing With the Stars in an emotional Instagram post.

“Been feeling my way around how to talk about this moment for some time now… one year ago today,” he wrote. “This was less than 48 hours after witnessing an 18-week #pregnancyloss in our shower and rushing [Kim] to the hospital. 12 hours after missing all of the camera blocking thinking I wouldn’t dance, but then changing my mind after Kim said, ‘I’m not done watching you dance, I want to see that Samba again in the finals next week.'”

Van Der Beek added, “This was 1/2 hour after the judges pretended to not know what was going on with me after I tried to fake my way through a cha-cha with a broken heart, and just moments after they’d chosen to send a different contestant to the finals, who – along with everyone else in the room – was shocked at their decision and tried to give me her spot live on air.”

He shared that he believes he’s come a long way from different moments in his life when he would have reacted with “injustice, frustration, anger, pain,” but in that moment he was able to react with grace.

“And this might sound crazy to some,” he wrote after saying he felt that the son he’d lost was there for a reason. “But I feel like that was his gift to me. That was one of the things his soul came here to unlock: He gave me access to grace.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum recently shared a snow day with his five children, 10-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Joshua, 6-year-old Annabel, 4-year-old Emilia, 2-year-old Gwendolyn, and four dogs.

They celebrated a rare snow day in Texas, and the father uploaded photos and video to Instagram, writing, “In the midst of all this man-made chaos… Mother Nature dropped a little bit of magic.”

Dancing With the Stars will return in 2021 for season 30.

