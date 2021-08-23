Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Leaves ‘The Talk’

It’s official. Carrie Ann Inaba, a judge on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” is leaving the CBS talk show “The Talk” after three seasons.

Inaba took to Instagram to announce the change to her fans.

“I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs,” she wrote. “It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at ‘The Talk,’ following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert.”

She added, “Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them. I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I’ve had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I’ve learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we’ve shared with you.”

Inaba continued to say that she was grateful for her time on the show and for meeting her friends and family.

“For now, let’s get the sequins shined up for @dancingabc Season 30!” she concluded.

Her now-former coworker Sharon Osbourne commented on the post to wish Inaba success in her journeys.

Inaba Originally Took a Health-Related Break From ‘The Talk’

Inaba was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, in 2014, and she has been open about her struggles and triumphs throughout her time with the disorder.

In an Instagram post in April this year, Inaba shared that she would no longer be appearing on “The Talk” for the time being.

“Hi Everyone, I have decided to take a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs to focus on my well being,” Inaba wrote at the time. “We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine. I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at ‘The Talk’. I hope to be back soon!”

‘The Talk’ May Be Looking for a Male to Replace Inaba

According to a source speaking with Page Six, “The Talk” will be replacing Inaba with a male cohost and she will not be returning to the show.

“They haven’t announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they’ve been trying out comics and athletes to take her place,” the source told the outlet.

The source added that Sharon Osbourne’s exit amid controversial comments on race could have led to Inaba’s exit.

“After the incident, they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped she was being punished for things while she was out,” the source said. “She returned to a new environment, and she also didn’t like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues.”

According to Page Six’s source, “The Talk” executives were also upset about her obvious excitement to return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom even though she was not yet back on “The Talk.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on September 20, 2021.

