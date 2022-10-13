Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns Incredible Loss: ‘You Are Embedded Into Our Hearts Forever’

Carrie Ann Inaba is mourning the loss of a legendary actress who died at the age of 96. Angela Lansbury, who is best known for her role on “Murder She Wrote,” died on October 11, 2022, according to People magazine.

Lansbury’s family confirmed the news in a statement given to the outlet. “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” the statement read, in part.

Shortly after the news broke, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Inaba took to Instagram to post her condolences.

Here’s what you need to know:

Inaba Called Lansbury the ‘Grandmother We all Wanted’

Inaba posted about Lansbury on her Instagram Stories.

“So sad to hear of the passing of this incredible talented gem,” Inaba wrote, sharing a photo of Lansbury. “Thank you for sharing your talents with us through the years. Rest in peace,” she added.

Inaba also shared a post on her Instagram feed in honor of the late actress.

“The teapot grandmother we all wanted IRL and so much more. Rest In Peace to the beautiful and beloved Angela Lansbury. You are embedded into our hearts forever,” Inaba captioned a video of Lansbury singing “Tale as Old as Time” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Inaba’s DWTS co-star Emma Slater also shared the same video of Lansbury singing the popular Disney tune on her Instagram Stories. “Angela Lansbury,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Lansbury voiced Mrs. Potts in the animated version of the film, which was released in 1991. “Tale as Old as Time” is a popular song for ballroom dancing and it has been performed by various artists, including Celine Dion, over the years.

Several Other Celebrities Paid Tribute to Lansbury on Social Media

Play

Celebrating the life and legacy of Angela Lansbury l GMA Lansbury, whose career spanned decades and was known for her roles in "Murder She Wrote" and "Beauty and the Beast," died at 96. READ MORE: gma.abc/3fXzxUu SUBSCRIBE to GMA's YouTube page: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: gma.abc/2Vzcd5j VISIT GMA's homepage: goodmorningamerica.com FOLLOW GMA: TikTok: tiktok.com/@gma Instagram: instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica Facebook: facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter:… 2022-10-12T14:21:29Z

Inaba and Slater weren’t the only stars who posted about Lansbury’s death on social media. Tributes from various celebrities poured in on Twitter following the news.

“I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela,” “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted.

“Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul,” George Takei wrote on Twitter.

“Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom,” Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth tweeted along with a broken heart emoji.

“There will never be another like Dame Angela Lansbury. A true pioneer of the stage and screen. Rest in peace,” Jennifer Hudson said.

READ NEXT: Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Which Contestants She’d Want on All-Stars