DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Pens Special New Year’s Message

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared a deeply personal message with her fans for New Year’s.

Here is what the longtime judge and mental health advocate had to say:

Carrie Ann Inaba Thinks that Humankind is ‘Embarking into a New Chapter’

In a lengthy New Year’s reflection message posted to Instagram, Inaba talked about how she believes that humankind is on the precipice of big changes and she encourages everyone to really relfect on who they are and the world around them.

Inaba wrote:

If you are anything like me, then you are taking some time to reflect about the year we’ve just experienced and looking ahead to the year that’s coming and the possibilities in what has yet to be. As I’m reflecting, I wanted to reach out and encourage you to take some time to reflect as well. I believe we are embarking into a new chapter of human existence. ( I know that’s a big statement) but I really do believe that big changes are happening at a very deep level. And we are a part of that change. The future has not happened yet. And I think that after the years of deep introspection that was somewhat forced upon us, we have learned things about ourselves and the world around us. The future is the place where we can apply what we have learned.

She went on to say that people should focus on what they love, what excites them, what is lacking in their lives that they need more of, and then she encouraged her fans to do some journaling about being honest with yourself.

“As you reflect, I encourage you to write the answers to these questions down and anything else you think of as you ponder. If we acknowledge these things we are taking the first steps towards creating a future that will be better suited to you,” wrote Inaba, adding, “Knowing what works and taking a moment to be grateful for it is powerful. Allow yourself to have hope again. Taking note of where there are lacks in your life, is being honest with yourself and from that honest place, you can create a foundation for a future where those spaces can be configured more towards your own needs. And by stating what you really love, and what excites you – is a way to recommit to your soul’s true path.”

She finished by wondering “what would hapen if we all believed in ourselves enough to truly be honest with our intentiosn, to take a true inventory of our lives and then DARE to take the steps towards what we’d really like to be living with gratitude and excitement…. and HOPE.”

Inaba Admitted that She is Lacking Intimacy in Her Life

In June 2022, Inaba and her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri split up, though she told The Sun at the time that it was absolutely the right thing to do.

“I am happier than I have ever been. The pandemic was a good time to do introspection and work on things that weren’t so great and change parts of myself and delve deeper,” said Inaba, adding, “I am really settled. I am 54, and yes, I am single. To some people, that can be triggering, and even for myself, at points, it has been. But it is absolutely special because it is my life. I am making choices that feel really good to me.”

But in the comments on her New Year’s reflection post, Inaba admitted that she does lack intimacy in her life and that is something she wants to change.

“I do hope in the New Year, I will spend more time with my friends, travel and enjoy adventures more often. And well, I could also add that there hasn’t been a lot of sensuality or intimacy and that feels like a ‘lack’ that I’d like to shift into abundance,” wrote Inaba.

But she did take the time to also acknowledge what she loves to do, and what she is grateful for.

“I love creating. I love helping people. I get excited about collaborating on creating things that have never been before,” wrote Inaba, adding, “I cannot forget to mention my family and friends for whom I feel tremendous amounts of love and gratitude for. My little babies especially. Peanut, Lola, Buddy, Sophie and Reb… God blessed me with you.”

Inaba, who has been outspoken about her struggles with chronic pain, also wrote that she’s proud of the way she’s been taking care of herself and the choices she’s been making lately.

“The past few years has taught me a lot about my own health both mentally and physically and I feel that I have been honoring that part of myself with the help of some very special people. And I am eternally grateful for this. Honoring who I am with all of my uniqueness and my special gifts, and this body I was given to live in, it all feels good. I love who I am and I am really proud of the choices I have been making as of late,” wrote Inaba.

In the comments, former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and entertainment reporter Leeza Gibbons praised Inaba for her post, writing, “Yes, you’re right! We’ve learned a lot and are set for deep changes. Happy New Year, beautiful friend!”