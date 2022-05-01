Carrie Ann Inaba Asks for Prayers After Receiving Upsetting News

Carrie Ann Inaba has asked fans to send their prayers after she found out that Ozzy Osbourne had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge took to Instagram to ask her followers to keep Osbourne, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and the rest of the Osbourne family in their prayers after the rocker came down with the novel coronavirus.

“Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers,” Inaba wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 28, 2022. “Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and an abundance of health,” she added.

Inaba added a string of praying hands emoji and included a screenshot of Sharon sharing the news during an interview on “Talk TV.”

Sharon Was Very Emotional When Sharing Her Husband’s Diagnosis

In an interview with “TalkTV,” Sharon revealed that her husband was diagnosed recently. She said that he’s “okay” so far, but she will be leaving “TalkTV” to head home to care for her husband as he battles the virus.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now,” she said, getting emotional.

Sharon had only just started at “TalkTV,” but is taking a leave to be with Ozzy. She believes that she will be able to get him back on his feet within a week and she promised to return to her show once that happens.

Several celebs sent their well wishes to the Osbournes on the comments section of the post, including Inaba.

“We are praying for you all my dear friend…. So much love,” the DWTS judge wrote.

“Love you sweetheart. Sending you love,” Paula Abdul added.

“Love to you Ozzy & fam. Get well,” actress Juliette Lewis commented.

“I’m praying for you guys,” read a comment from Amanda Kloots.

Inaba Became Close Friends With Sharon While the 2 Were on ‘The Talk’

Inaba built a strong relationship with Sharon while the two were working together on “The Talk.”

In 2021, Inaba took a break from the show to focus on her “well-being,” according to Deadline. Four months later, she announced her departure.

“I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level. I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show,” she said in a statement.

Osbourne was on “The Talk” for three seasons. One month prior to her departure, the network announced that she was leaving the program, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her decision came after she defended Piers Morgan when he called Meghan Markle a liar on his show on ITV.

“Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things. I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” Sharon said on the show.

In March 2022, TMZ confirmed that Sharon would be joining TalkTV, a program in the UK that has also given Morgan a new home.

