‘The Talk’ Looking to Permanently Replace Carrie Ann Inaba: Report

Carrie Ann Inaba has been absent from her seat on CBS’s “The Talk” for a few months in 2021 for health reasons. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge is now set to be replaced permanently, according to a source speaking with Page Six.

Inaba has been candid about her diagnosis with Sjogren’s syndrome, which is an autoimmune disorder. She was diagnosed with the syndrome in 2014 and has been open about her struggles and triumphs within that time.

In an Instagram post in April this year, Inaba shared that she would no longer be appearing on “The Talk” for the time being.

“Hi Everyone, I have decided to take a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs to focus on my well being,” Inaba wrote at the time. “We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine. I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at ‘The Talk’. I hope to be back soon!”

It appears that her hopes will not be realized.

‘The Talk’ is Looking for a Male Cohost

According to the source speaking with Page Six, “The Talk” will be replacing Inaba with a male cohost and she will not be returning to the show.

“They haven’t announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they’ve been trying out comics and athletes to take her place,” the source told the outlet.

The source added that Sharon Osbourne’s exit amid controversial comments on race could have led to Inaba’s exit.

“After the incident, they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped she was being punished for things while she was out,” the source said. “She returned to a new environment, and she also didn’t like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues.”

According to Page Six’s source, “The Talk” executives were also upset about her obvious excitement to return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom even though she was not yet back on “The Talk.”

Another source, however, told Page Six that no decisions about Inaba’s return have been made at this time.

Inaba Will Be Returning to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ballroom

Inaba appears excited to return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom, as evidenced by her multiple Instagram posts about the show.

When fans were unsure if Inaba would be able to return because of her health, host and executive producer Tyra Banks reassured them that she was doing everything she could to get Inaba to return.

In a recent segment on Entertainment Tonight, Banks said that she will beg Inaba to return if she has to.

“I hope so! She was there way before I was,” Banks said at the time. “So I’m gonna be begging her, ‘Please, baby, please! You gonna be there, right?”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Inaba will be ready in time for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on September 20, 2021.

