Carrie Ann Inaba Pays Tribute to Courageous DWTS Celebrity Hours After Her Death

Carrie Ann Inaba posted a poignant tribute to Shannen Doherty.

On July 13, 2024, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star died at age 53 following a long battle with breast cancer, her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed to People magazine. Doherty had been outspoken about her fight against the disease.

In a tribute posted hours after Doherty’s death, Inaba described her as an inspiration and a “warrior.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Commended Shannen Doherty For Her Bravery

Doherty crossed paths with “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba several times. She met her in the DWTS ballroom and later when Inaba was the host on CBS’ “The Talk.” It was on “The Talk” that Inaba learned about Doherty’s cancer battle.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, according to Today. She appeared on “The Talk” two times after that, in 2019 and 2021, per IMDb.

In her tribute, Inaba focused on how she knew Doherty from “The Talk.” On July 14, the veteran DWTS judge posted a photo of her and Doherty on the set of the CBS talk show. Inaba captioned the photo with a tribute to the late actress.

“She was a warrior and inspired us all,” Inaba wrote of Doherty. “She taught us how to be brave in the face of fear, and how to start a new life, even when the end was in sight.”

Inaba revealed that she was “inspired’ by Doherty after meeting her when she was on “The Talk.”

“She never gave up living or fighting for her life, even though you could see she had come to terms with her own mortality,” Inaba shared. “The courage it takes to be able to see your own ending while living your life with passion and your warrior spirit front and center is not easy…”

Inaba also thanked the late star for her courage and for sharing her strength with all.

Shannen Doherty Had a Short But Memorable Run on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Doherty had a short-lived stint on “Dancing With the Stars” when she was partnered with Mark Ballas for season 10. They were the first couple eliminated from that season, which aired in the spring of 2010.

Speaking with ABC News at the time, Doherty revealed that she joined the ABC celebrity dancing show in honor of her father, Tom Doherty, who had suffered a stroke a few months earlier.

“I did do this for him,” she said, adding, “My dad doesn’t have his speech 100 percent back yet, but the first words he learned were ‘I love you.’ He was crying, and he said, ‘I love you and I’m proud of you.'”

Doherty shared that amid his health problems, her father was “really excited” about her competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” “He asked me to do it and I can’t ever say no to my dad,” she said in 2010.

Doherty’s father passed away later that year at age 66, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking on her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast in January 2024, Doherty revealed that she wanted to be cremated and have her ashes mixed with the ashes of her late father and her dog, Bowie. She also said she wanted her ashes scattered in Malibu, California, a location that was special to her and her father.

