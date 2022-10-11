Carrie Ann Inaba Pays Tribute to Former Co-Star

Carrie Ann Inaba has been a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” since its inception in 2005, but for several years she did double duty as a co-host on “The Talk.” Inaba was a co-host on the CBS chatfest for three seasons, from 2019 to 2021 per IMDb, alongside Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, and more.

In March 2021, Osbourne was fired from “The Talk” amid an on-air racism debate with Underwood that stemmed from Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle, according to TV Line. At the time, CBS issued a statement explaining that Osbourne’s behavior toward her co-hosts “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

In the Fox Nation docuseries “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back,” Osbourne slammed the network for her ouster. “I was this lamb slaughtered that morning, and CBS denied responsibility,” she said.

Less than six months later, Inaba exited “The Talk” following a leave of absence due to medical reasons. But it’s clear that she still has a close relationship with her former co-star, Osbourne.

Carrie Ann Inaba Shared a Poignant Post in Honor of Sharon Osbourne For Her 70th Birthday

Osbourne celebrated her 70th birthday on October 9, 2022. In an Instagram post on that day, Inaba paid tribute to her longtime friend. The “DWTS” judge shared a series of photos of her with Osbourne on the set of “The Talk” and at other events, including a pose with Oprah Winfrey.

In the caption to the post, Inaba noted that the last few years have been “tough” for Osbourne but that she is a “survivor.” She also described her former co-star as a “trailblazer, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a generous and caring friend, an incredibly brilliant business woman.”

Inaba thanked Osbourne for welcoming her to “The Talk” from the very first day. “You welcomed me. You were kind and generous of heart, and REAL,” Inaba wrote. “I always knew I could count on you to tell me the truth.

Osbourne responded to Inaba‘s post with, “Love you my darling!!!!!! Always.”

Other fans also posted comments, with some saying that the two former co-stars will “always be the ladies of the talk.” Others called Inaba a “loyal” friend.

Carrie Ann Inaba Defended Sharon Osbourne When She Was Fired From ‘The Talk’

Inaba has always had Osbourne’s back. In the “To Hell and Back” docuseries, she spoke out about watching Osbourne’s argument with Underwood play out on TV while she was sick at home.

“It was unfathomable, unfathomable that that happened on ‘The Talk,” Inaba said, per USA Today, adding that “no one should ever have gone through what (Osbourne) went through that day.”

“’The Talk’ was not meant to be a place where we create discomfort in our audience nor in each other. It was supposed to be a safe place,” Inaba said. “What happened was unacceptable.”

She also admitted that she was traumatized by her co-stars’ argument even though she wasn’t in the studio that day.

According to The Sun, some fans think Inaba never got over the “stress” of Osbourne’s argument with Underwood and her subsequent firing, and that it led to her own decision to leave the show.

