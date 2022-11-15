DWTS Judges Reunite With Special Guest for Dinner Party: PHOTOS

Carrie Ann Inaba reunited with a former co-star—at her current co-star’s house. The “Dancing with the Stars” judge had a dinner party with pals Sharon Osbourne and Bruno Tonioli. Inaba was a co-host on “The Talk” alongside Osbourne for three seasons, from 2019 to 2021 per IMDb.

The two women both exited the CBS talk show within a few months of one another in 2021, but they have remained close friends. When Osbourne turned 70 in October 2022, Inaba paid tribute to her with an Instagram post that described her pal as a generous and caring friend.”

The DWTS judge previously wrote, “@sharonosbourne I’m grateful for our friendship. We’ve been through a lot together and I’m grateful for this special friendship.”

Tonioli doesn’t just know Osbourne through Inaba. Fans may recall that two of her children—Kelly and Jack Osbourne, competed in “Dancing With the Stars” in the past, so she has a special connection to the celebrity dancing competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba Reunited With Sharon Osbourne For a Special Meal Cooked by Bruno Tonioli

In an Instagram post shared on November 13, 2022, Inaba shared photos of a private dinner party she had with Osbourne and her fellow DWTS judge, Bruno Tonioli. The photos appeared to be taken at Tonioli’s house, where he cooked a gourmet meal for the two women.

The pals posed together for a smiley group snap, while another pic showed Tonioli making up plates of a chicken dish on top of pasta.

“About last night…” Inaba captioned the post. “Master Chef @brunotonioliofficial did his thing again for @sharonsobourne and I. And let me tell you, it was delicious. The whole night was… love you both. Here’s to Morocco!”

Fans reacted to say how delicious the Moroccan meal looked and how the group looked like the best party guests ever.

“My man Bruno can cook up a storm,” wrote fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough.

Bruno Tonioli is Known For His Cooking Skills

This isn’t the first time fans have heard about Tonioli’s cooking skills. In an interview with Italy magazine, the Italian DWTS judge and choreographer revealed that his love for cooking was inspired by his grandmother’s homemade Italian meals.

“Being Italian I cook,” he said. “When I was young and hanging around the kitchen my grandmother used to cook and Italian home cooking is the best, it’s unbeatable. I’m not a chef but I cook to this day. In LA, most days I cook myself. “

In 2012, Tonioli even debuted his own cookware line for QVC. At the time, he revealed that he has “always been passionate about food.”

“As an Italian, it’s in my blood. There’s nothing better than the taste of a freshly cooked, homemade Italian meal,” he said.

At the time his cookware line was launched, Tonioli revealed that he makes up his own recipes.

“I’ve cooked at home all my life,” he told Express in 2012. “I don’t need a recipe book, I know it by eye. I wanted to create a range of cookware that is multi-tasking. It took me two years to develop it.”

