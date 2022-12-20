DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns ‘Extraordinary’ Loss

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is mourning an “extraordinary” loss in the dance world — dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The “So You Think You Can Dance” runner-up and all-star died by suicide on December 13, as first reported by TMZ. He was married to former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” all-star Allison Holker.

Inaba wrote a tribute post to the talented dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, saying that there “was a poetry” to tWitch that inspired her.

Carrie Ann Inaba Called tWitch ‘Extraordinary’ & Someone Who ‘Gave [Her] So Much Hope’

In an Instagram post of photos of Boss, Holker and their three children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, Inaba mourned the passing of the entertainer, saying that the news of his passing felt like it had to be a “horrible mistake.”

“Heartbroken to wake up to the news that this beautiful soul is no longer in this world with us,” wrote Inaba. “He was a special one. A good man, a husband, an artist, a dancer, an entertainer, a bright light… He was extraordinary. He could do anything and he did it with a joy and grace and some swagger.

“Twitch, I’m at a loss… my heart seems to be frozen… like I don’t want to exhale, hoping that maybe if I don’t exhale, that someone will correct this horrible mistake. And all will be okay again. My prayers are joining with all the other prayers going out to @allisonholker and your family… sending them love and so much support.”

Inaba went on to say that his presence was “so special” on “So You Think You Can Dance” that she once crafted a show around him in her head when she hadn’t even met him yet.

“There was a poetry to you. I remember that before I even met you, I wrote a concept of a show built around you because your presence on SYTYCD was so special. You will be missed. 💔 And I’m so sad I won’t get to see your future unfold as it should have, opening more and more doors for others in your wake. But I can say with certainty, you made this world a better place,” wrote the “Dancing With the Stars” judge.

Inaba also thanked Boss for “being a man who led with grace.”

“It always seemed like you were sharing your successes with us all. And that’s a very special thing. And I know that I am not alone when I say that you gave me so much hope. You were one of the things that always seemed right in this world. I loved when you hosted @theellenshow. You made it all look so easy,” wrote Inaba, adding, “That smile. That grace. That style. That immense being that is and always will be your spirit. May you soar and rest in peace and power.”

The Whole Entertainment World Seems to be Mourning Twitch

Social media has been full of remembrances and memorials to Boss since he died. On Inaba’s post, the comments are filled with heartbroken messages about what a tremendous loss he is to the entertainment world.

“Absolutely in shock and heartbreaking,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots.

“He was a good one. So heartbreaking. RIP,” wrote host Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela.

TV producer Michael Levitt called Inaba’s post “the most beautiful tribute imaginable” and added, ” I’m so sorry for your loss and all that were touched by his spirit. He was the nicest kindest and warmest soul. I’m so so sad.”

On her Instagram account, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has shared multiple tributes to Boss, with photos of them hugging and footage of him dancing and laughing on her show.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” wrote DeGeneres on her first post.

On another post, DeGeneres simply wrote, “He was kind. He was beautiful. He was smart. He was so funny.”

On Twitter, Boss is being remembered by people from all walks of life. From Justin Timberlake’s tribute that called Boss a person who “always lit everything up,” to former First Lady Michelle Obama saying she was “heartbroken” to learn of his death, to NBA superstar Dwyane Wade writing, “Anyone who’s had an encounter with tWitch is hurting hearing this news today.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes wrote that she is “struggling to make sense of this tremendous loss.”

“Ellen” producer Andy Lassner posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram that read in part, “He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer. There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying. He must have been so tired. But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever.”

Boss’s wife of nine years, Allison Holker, has issued one statement about his death, telling People, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. … Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”