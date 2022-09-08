Carrie Ann Inaba Gets ‘Nostalgic’ With Wig Compilation Post

Carrie Ann Inaba is ready for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Inaba has been a staple on the show since its inception in 2005.

Over the years, Inaba has provided feedback and critique for hundreds of celebs on the show. She has also come into her own and has gained thousands of fans. During her time on television, Inaba has played with different looks, often changing her hair by way of wigs and trying different dresses to switch things up.

On August 30, 2022, Inaba shared a compilation of some of her past looks in anticipation of the new season, which is set to premiere on September 19, 2022.

“I got nostalgic after yesterdays #dwts post,” Inaba captioned her Instagram post. “Be prepared for many glittery looks on my feed for the next few days. I seem to have hundreds of evening gown looks on my phone,” she added.

Inaba Shared Several Pics From Her Past Looks

Inaba has been known to change up her look from week to week on the DWTS judges’ panel. She has sported long hair, short hair, brown hair, blond hair, and even pink hair. She has made it no secret that she has worn wigs from time to time, and even posted about it in 2021.

“Getting wiggy with it. Lol… Do blondes have more fun? I think we all have fun,” she captioned a photo of herself posing in front of some of her wigs.

In her compilation post, several of Inaba shared some of her favorite looks over the years, including a snap of her pink hair.

Inaba Explained Why She Thinks DWTS Has Been Successful for so Many Years

In addition to sharing her past looks, Inaba also weighed in on why she thinks DWTS has been so successful over the years.

“First and foremost, DWTS is all about dance…and dance plays a huge role in all cultures. It brings joy, it’s honest, it expresses what words cannot. Dance is sport, art and entertainment all in one. And it changes people’s lives when they experience it,” she wrote.

She asked her followers what their thoughts were when it came to the show’s longevity.

“The lasting impact is a culmination of the pairings, judges, and the stories behind that are conveyed through dance. The ability to connect with your partner, as well as the audience to produce that WOW factor,” one person responded.

“People crave connection, and dance creates that connection, relatability with the stars and pros and seeing the journey. The hero’s journey so to speak,” someone else wrote.

“Dancing is fun to participate and watch. It expresses so many emotions and thoughts. When I watch DWTS I feel joy and happiness. I am taken to another place and time and forget my troubles for a while,” a third Instagram user added.

“I agree with your reasoning as to why it’s been around so long! But I would also add that for me, it’s from witnessing each stars’ growth, not only in their dancing but within themselves. It’s such a unique show and I look forward to every season,” another comment read.

