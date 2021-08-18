When Will the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Be Announced?

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premieres for season 30 on September 20, 2021, and with each day that passes, the anticipation to see who will be making their way into the ballroom grows for fans.

There are a few sure things about who will be appearing on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman will be returning to the judging table once again, and Tyra Banks will be the host of the show for the second season in a row.

When it comes to professional dancers and celebrities, however, there have been no official announcements, but it’s likely those are coming soon.

The Celebrity Cast Will Likely Be Announced in Early September

Since last season, the season 29 celebrity cast was announced on September 2, 2020, it’s likely the show will follow the same pattern and make the announcement in early September or even late August as the show premieres a whole week later than it did in 2020.

The announcement will likely come from ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

When it comes to the rumored cast, there are a couple of possible contestants that have leaked.

According to OK! Magazine, there have been some rumored names floating around. A source told the magazine that the producers are “working overtime to get the perfect cast.”

According to OK!’s source, a few people who might show up this season are country singer LeAnn Rimes, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame and actress Fran Drescher. These rumors seem to have been founded in reality, as Drescher, “The Nanny” actress, told Extra that she was approached by the show, though she has chosen not to move forward with the opportunity.

Other than that, some people who could appear in the ballroom are “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams and “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark, according to Extra.

Professional Dancers Will Be Announced Sooner

It’s very likely that the professional dancer lineup will be announced sooner than the celebrity contestants. In 2020, the professional dancer cast was announced in late August, meaning that the announcement could be coming any day.

According to Dance Dish With KB, there have been some new pro auditions happening the week of August 16, 2021. That doesn’t mean that new pros will be hired, necessarily, according to the blog, which says the announcement might come later than it usually does.

According to the blog, sources have shared that ABC is looking to find Latino/Latina talent for the ballroom, which, the outlet says, is part of Banks’s influence in the ballroom.

Pairings are announced live when the show premieres, though it’s also possible they will leak before the official announcement.

Pros who would like to return to the ballroom are Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

Savchenko and Burgess spoke with ET Online about their hopes to return to the ballroom.

“I don’t know, and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch,” Burgess shared at the time. “But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home.”

Savchenko told the outlet, “It’s usually a very last-minute moment when all the professional dancers have been notified and get a pickup letter. We don’t know who’s coming back yet … but it’s my family. I’m super excited for the show that we’re coming back, season 30.”

