DWTS Cast Member Getting A&E ‘Biography’ Special

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is about to be featured in a new two-hour A&E “Biography” special — and perhaps a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer will make a cameo.

Here’s what you need to know about Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s “Biography” special:

The Special Goes ‘Deep Into The Journey’ of The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins Featured In “Biography: WWE Legends” Episode Airing On July 24 at 8pm ET/PT on A&EGet ready for some twin magic. This episode chronicles Brie and Nikki’s journey from waitresses to WWE Superstars and pop culture icons. Success in sports got the Bellas through a difficult childhood and helped them survive personal traumas. That competitive spirit led them to a groundbreaking career in wrestling, capturing the Divas Championship and satisfying… 2022-07-05T18:29:08Z

In an interview with People about their new special, the Bella twins admitted that they weren’t sure they wanted to participate at first because they “kind of felt like we’ve put it all out there” already.

But they ended up being really excited that A&E wanted to “go deep into the journey” of how they got to the WWE and the personal struggles and obstacles they had to overcome along the way.

“It was crazy because you’ll see from our perspectives, when life felt good,” said Brie. “And then all of a sudden we both, in our own personal lives, went through something really heavy and deep, but it got us to WWE.”

“We aren’t victims of our stories, we’re survivors,” added Nikki. “I just want people to take away how much they can relate to Brie and I, but also to be inspired by us and know that the Bellas went through this and — ‘I’ve gone through this. I can get to where they’re at. I can achieve any of my dreams and any of my goals that I have in life.'”

Brie also said that they really love how the special focuses on “when women unite, really special things can happen.”

“[W]e really showed that the unity of women is a very powerful thing,” said Brie.

There is no mention made of their current personal lives, but perhaps “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev will pop up in the special — he is Nikki’s current fiance and father to her son, Matteo, so it would certainly make sense in the context of what the twins have been doing in recent years.

Nikki and Artem met on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, though they did not start dating during their time on the show, as Nikki was actually engaged to fellow professional wrestler John Cena. But when that relationship ended in 2018, she and Artem later reconnected and are now planning a wedding for the fall of 2022. They welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.

The Bella Twins Said They Cried Watching Their Episode

Brie and Nikki also told People that they got pretty emotional watching the episode.

“We both watched it yesterday and oh gosh, I was crying! And laughing!” said Brie, adding, “I guess just the way they told the story and seeing it with video and pictures and feeling the real emotion from Nikki and feeling the real emotion from myself, I was blown away by it.”

The Bella twins’ episode of “Biography” is part of the second season of A&E’s “Biography: WWE Legends” series, which premiered on July 10.

The A&E press release reads:

Under the award-winning “Biography” banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.

It is airing in conjunction with new series “WWE Rivals,” hosted by Freddie Prinze Jr., which delves into “the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE,” and “WWE Smack Talk,” which “breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday’s episode of ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ and ‘WWE Rivals’ as well as reveals new information that didn’t make the cut,” according to the press release.

The Bella Twins’ episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” airs Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on A&E. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

