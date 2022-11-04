DWTS Cast Member Expecting a Baby

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” cast member on their impending bundle of joy — season 19 runner-up Sadie Robertson is pregnant with her second child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sadie Robertson & Her Husband Christian Huff Announced The News on Instagram

In an Instagram post of their family of three holding ultrasound photos, Robertson wrote, “Another little miacle is in motion.” On her Instagram stories she added, “Surprise! Another little May baby on the way.”

Huff and Robertson welcomed their first child, a girl named Honey James, on May 11, 2021. Sounds like their second child is due right around the same time, so the children will be almost exactly two years apart. When the couple welcomed baby Honey, Robertson wrote on the announcement, ““We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey. The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

She also explained the origin of Honey James’ names in a post of their nursery before the baby was born. Robertson wrote:

Honey James Huff “Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.” Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬ ‭ I’ve always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, “you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.” On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote “honey” (swipe) because i called him the boy with the honey words. Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words. Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey.

On his Instagram stories announcing baby No. 2, Huff zoomed in on Honey’s face, which looks slightly perturbed in the photo, and he wrote, “The moment when you realize everything in your life is about to get turned upside down.”

“Duck Dynasty” star Robertson and Huff got married in 2019 on Robertson’s family farm in Louisiana. According to People, Robertson’s “Dancing With the Stars” castmate Alfonso Ribeiro was there, as was fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Candace Cameron Bure.

When asked what she loves most about her new husband at the time, Robertson told People, “There’s definitely a million things. I think the most obvious is, everybody knows my faith is really important to me and his faith is the most important thing to him, so I think having Jesus at the center is really what makes our relationship work. And it makes it exciting because we’re equally as passionate about this hope we have.”

She added, “We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait. There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”

Their Famous Friends are Over the Moon For The Huffs Good News

In the Instagram comments, their famous friends are overjoyed for the Huffs expanding their family.

“Congrats!!!!! Cannot wait!!!” wrote Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela.

“Honey’s gonna be the best big sister, congratulations!” wrote Tim Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh.

“I am so happy for you, sweet girl! Best mama there is!” wrote reality TV star Savannah Chrisley.

Jenny Marrs, Natasha Bure, Carly Patterson, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and more also left messages of congratulations.

Sadie’s mom Korie posted her own announcement that reads, “I have the VERY BEST NEWS to share!! Honey’s going to be a big sister!! @legitsadierob and @christian_huff so excited for y’all, and also very excited for me and @realwilliebosshog another grandbaby to love on.”

On season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Robertson and her partner Mark Ballas finished in second place behind Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.