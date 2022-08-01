DWTS Cast Member Marries in Intimate Outdoor Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” cast member — on Saturday, July 30, season 22 alum Jodie Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski in California. Here’s what you need to know about the big day:

Jodie’s Daughters Were Bridesmaids

In Malibu, California, on July 30, Jodie married her boyfriend of five years, Mescal Wasilewski, who is a clinical social worker, according to People. Several of her “Full House” castmates were in attendance, including John Stamos, Andrea Barber, and Candace Cameron Bure; Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo was also in attendance. Jodie’s father walked her down the aisle and her two daughters, Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, were her bridesmaids.

Jodie and Mescal met through mutual friends and dated long-distance (he was in New York and she was in Los Angeles) for three years before he moved to Los Angeles.

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Jodie told People, adding, “Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to,” she says. “He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”

The two got engaged in January 2022. At the time, Jodie wrote on Instagram:

“In all the world there is

No heart for me like yours.

In all the world there is

No love for you like mine”

~Maya Angelou I love you Mescal, for always.

You’re my person.

I can’t wait to see the life that lies

ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40

The reception was a taco and guacamole bar catered by Border Grill because she “didn’t want it to be fussy.”

“The look is very organic and natural. It’s just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!” said the actress.

Jodie’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family & Famous Friends are Thrilled For Her

Jodie competed on season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in sixth place with her pro partner Keo Motsepe. She also was part of the first same-sex dance on the show when they did the switch-up dance the week she was eliminated where she danced with Peta Murgatroyd and Peta’s partner Nyle DiMarco danced with Keo.

On Jodie’s Instagram post announcing her wedding, her “Dancing With the Stars” family left messages of support and well-wishes.

“Congratulations, sis,” wrote Keo. “Love you.”

“I’m so so so excited and happy for you my friend. And of course, he’s the luckiest man alive. And- you look absolutely your most beautiful radiant joyful badass self,” wrote season four contestant Paulina Porizkova, who co-starred with Jodie on “Beyond the Edge” on CBS.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional Allison Holker wrote, “Oh my gosh, amazing!”

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo wrote, “What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much.”

Famous friends Alisan Porter, Danica McKellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tori Spelling, Colton Underwood, Jai Rodriguez and many more also left words of congratulations and support.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

