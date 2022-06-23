‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Member Secretly Married

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” cast member who secretly got married at the Smithsonian Institute in May. Bill Nye, aka “The Science Guy,” married “late last month,” he revealed to People.

Here is what you need to know:

Bill Nye Married Author Liza Mundy

In an interview with People, Nye revealed that he married journalist and author Liza Mundy in a ceremony in the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. in late May.

Actor Robert Picardo (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “Stargate,” “Dickinson”) served as the officiant, though Nye and Mundy wrote their own vows, which one source told People were “equal parts moving and comical.”

The toasts were made by Mundy’s daughter, Anna, and Nye’s brother Darby and friend Brian. The couple’s first dance was to Sam Cooke’s cover of the Louis Armstrong classic “What a Wonderful World.”

Mundy wore a sleeveless satin gown with a mermaid hemline, while Nye sported cufflinks with blue stones that were once his father’s.

This is Nye’s second marriage; he was briefly married to oboist Blair Tindall in 2006.

Their ‘Meet-Cute’ is Actually Very Cute

Mundy is the author of the book “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II,” which chronicles the more than 10,000 women who worked tirelessly to crack complex codes during World War II.

“The military and strategic importance of their work was enormous,” writes Mundy in the book (via the Christian Science Monitor).

When the book was published, Nye heard that his mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, was mentioned in the book. She was a cryptanalyst during World War II. In a video from the Kickstarter for a documentary about Nye’s life, Bill Nye says of his mother’s work, “My mom was a big believer in women doing everything. She encouraged everybody to be able to do math. She was good at math. During World War II, she was in the Navy. … She was recruited to work on the enigma code. There’s a lot of math involved in the enigma code.”

He added, “She wasn’t Rosie the Riveter, she was Rosie the Top-Secret Code Breaker. People would ask her what she did during World War II and she’d say, ‘I can’t talk about it, ha ha ha!'”

When Nye heard that Mundy had written about his mother in her book, he emailed Mundy and they started talking and now they’re married!

Nye competed on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in 11th place with his partner Tyne Stecklein. Nye actually injured his leg in week two, but he ignored doctor’s orders and performed again in week three, according to US Weekly. After his stilted week three performance, judge Len Goodman said to Nye, “Bill, to perform with that type of injury, it takes guts, it takes determination and bravery … that shows a lot about the man. Well done,” but Nye was sent home that week anyway.

When Nye was eliminated, he felt worse for his partner than himself, saying at the time, “There’s people here who are working hard, who are so good. You see them improving every week. I’m not going to be able to keep up for that. But what breaks my heart is Tyne not being able to stay in. She’s fantastic.”

He added, “Thanks for keeping me in this long. These other people are extraordinary. It’s been really cool. It’s been a great experience.”

Nye also appeared on the first season of “The Masked Dancer” on FOX.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

