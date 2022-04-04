DWTS Cast Member Reveals New Relationship

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member shared big news with her fans recently — pop star JoJo Siwa is off the market. She spilled the details on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast, plus she also dished on the first time she kissed a girl and what it was like coming out.

JoJo Siwa is ‘Not Single,’ Doesn’t Want to Mingle

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in early 2021 when she revealed she was dating Kylie Prew. But the two broke up during JoJo’s season competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” with a source telling US Weekly that it was “a rough time” for JoJo, but concentrated on giving the show her all. The source also said that JoJo’s female dance partner, Jenna Johnson, “had nothing to do” with the breakup.

So on Rachel Ballinger’s podcast, the host asked the “Dance Moms” alum if she is seeing anybody and JoJo confirmed that she is, though she would not name names.

“We are not single. I say ‘we’ because it’s me and my multiple personlities within myself,” said JoJo with a laugh. “I am not single and I don’t wanna mingle. I’m a loyal lady.”

She added that she has been exploring things since coming out and has ended up in a very happy place.

“Listen, I went around the block, I did, and I tried a lot and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now. Very happy,” said JoJo, adding, “It was a long walk. We’re good and we’re happy.”

During the podcast, JoJo was asked by a fan if she was nervous for her first time with a girl and she said that kissing a girl for the first time was actually very natural.

“I didn’t even really know it was happening or it was gonna happen. I knew I wanted it to happen, but I realistically didn’t think it would, you know what I mean?” said JoJo. “The first girl that I ever kissed was Ky and she was my best friend for a year, so I was super comfortable and chill around her and then it just like magically happened. It just was like so natural.”

JoJo went on to say that she’s “lucky” because her whole process was really natural.

“I think I’m lucky, I think I had a really natural realization period, I think I had a really natural coming out to my family period, I think everything … that’s how my whole journey was. It was hard with the internet, obviously, but for my personal life, it was just beautiful. Everybody knew,” said JoJo.

JoJo Thought About Confirming the Relationship Via Her Instagram Lock Emoji

JoJo also explained to Rachel that back in the day, kids used to say they were in a relationship by changing their Instagram bio to a lock emoji, so she was thinking about trying that out as a way to reveal her relationship status to the world.

JoJo explained:

I was thinking about this the other day. Remember back in the day in your Instagram bio when you would put a lock and if it was unlocked that meant you were single and if it was locked you were [taken]. … It was like a thing in middle school when we had boyfriends, girlfriends, that’s like what you did. You had a lock, like the lock emoji … if it was locked, it meant you were taken, but if it was unlocked emoji, that meant that you were single.

“I was actually just gonna put in my bio — erase my whole bio but just put the lock,” said JoJo.

JoJo also said that her current favorite song is Demi Lovato’s 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer,” which is a song about a woman experimenting with another woman during a summer romance. JoJo admitted the song hits a little differently now that she understands what it’s about.

“I think [it’s my favorite song] because now I’m older and I know what the song means and what it’s about. Literally, I texted Demi the other day and was like, ‘Yo. This song. You don’t understand, I play it 45 times a day,” said JoJo.

She also teased that she has some big career plans in the works, but she can’t say yet what they are.

“Here’s what I’ll say. I will say that literally every single day in April I was booked for something. … I just said that I need another week off because I’m just not ready to go back into hardcore work yet, mentally. But literally, I have something every single day pretty much up until my birthday [May 19],” said JoJo.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

