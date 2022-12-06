Former DWTS Cast Member Would Love to Return to the Show

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Samantha Harris has gone on record saying that she would absolutely return to the show — but not in the way you think.

Samantha Harris Would Love to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Samantha Harris WANTS To Return To Dancing With The Stars (Exclusive) Samantha Harris opens up to Noah about possibly making a return back to Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ and how she wants to return to the show. Samantha shares how much she misses hosting the show with Tom Bergeron along with discussing her new game show series 'Tug of Words' airing weekdays on Game… 2022-11-21T22:17:24Z

In an interview with “The Must Watch Show,” host Noah Wilson asked Harris if she would ever consider returning to the show, but not as a host, as a contestant. Harris, who hosted the show from season 2 through season 9, said she would absolutely compete on the show. She also said she knows just how hard it is.

“It’s so funny, in season 2 of the ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ my co-host Tom [Bergeron] and I each did a dance. I did a jive, I think he did a Viennese waltz, perhaps. It was so much fun,” Harris recalled. “It is hard work to be one of those celebrity contestants, but I think if the opportunity came, I would go back and go on the show as a contestant. I think it would be a fun, different experience for sure. See my old buddies.”

Harris also said that she thinks her journey as a breast cancer survivor would provide a unique element to the show as well.

“The journey that I’ve been on in terms of wellness since I was the host of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ — you know, in 2014, I was blindsided by a breast cancer diagnosis, so as a breast cancer thriver and now coming into my new life, living my healthiest healthy life possible and becoming a certified health coach in addition to hosting ‘Tug of Words,’ my new game show, is really something that I think would be a different element to come to the show as well,” said Harris.

Indeed, as Harris detailed for a post for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, she found a lump in her breast and was told it was nothing by several doctors before trusting her gut and getting another opinion that revealed she had “invasive cancer” in her body.

After undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, she was finally cleared as cancer free six weeks later, telling People in an interview at the time that she was “elated” to have gotten through it all.

“When I officially got past my second stage of reconstruction surgery, which was the third surgery I’d had this year, and I reached that six-week mark after surgery, that was when I got the all clear … I was elated to get to that point,” said Harris at the time.

If Harris did compete on the show, she would be in good company. Two other hosts competed on the show — Erin Andrews and Brooke Burke. Granted, both competed prior to being named host, but still.

Harris Also Called Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ a ‘Dream Come True’

In the interview with “The Must Watch Show,” Harris said that hosting “Dancing With the Stars” was “so much fun” and it really was a “dream job” that she misses “every day.”

“I miss ‘Dancing With the Stars’ every day. It was just the most magical dream job, to be able to watch those contestants dance and the professional dancers and the musical acts and then get glammed up to the high hilt with the gowns and the jewels, it was a dream come true. It was so much fun,” said Harris.

On Instagram in May 2022, Harris actually posted a throwback photo to her “Dancing With the Stars” days, calling it one of the “top highlights” of her career.

“Seems like yesterday… Hosting @dancingabc (#DWTS) was one of the top highlights of my TV career,” wrote Harris. “From the time I was 12, growing up in Minnesota, I wanted to be on television or in the movies. I’m so glad that I was able to achieve all my dreams, including Broadway!”

But she added, “But life is funny. Things get thrown at you and pivot your world in ways you never expected. Cancer did that FOR me. It allowed me to step back and understand what I truly needed and valued in my life going forward.”

Maybe the producers and casting director should give Harris a ring for next season! What do you think, fans?

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023 on Disney Plus.