DWTS Cast Member Reveals Sexual Assault on Tour

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast member Melanie Chisholm opened up about being sexually assaulted while on the first Spice Girls tour on the latest episode of the podcast “How to Fail With Elizabeth Day.” She also talked about her current relationship with the other Spice Girls and how that has evolved over the years.

The Assault Happened the Night Before the First Spice Girls Concert

On the podcast, host Elizabeth Day asked Mel C. about a section of her new memoir “The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl,” where she details an incident where a masseuse sexually assaulted her in Instanbul, Turkey, the night before the first Spice Girls concert.

“This situation wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I suppose in a version of sexual assault, it’s a mild version, but I felt violated. I felt very vulnerable. I felt embarrassed and then I felt unsure … I buried it,” said Mel C.

She also said that because it happened when it did and there was so much going on as the Spice Girls started touring internationally, she buried it and it only came back up when she was writing her book.

“Here we were, the eve of the first-ever Spice Girls show, so I treat myself to a massage in the hotel. And what happened to me, I kind of buried immediately because there was other things to focus on and I didn’t want to make a fuss, but also I didn’t have time to deal with it. And because I didn’t deal with it at the time, I realized that I allowed that to be buried for years and years and years,” said the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant.

She also said that at the time, she was so afraid of looking wrong and stupid and that was the wrong attitude.

“Trust your instinct. There’s only one person on this planet who knows what is best for you and that’s you. Who knows what is right for you. Even if it wasn’t that person’s intention, it made you feel that way and you have to let them know,” said the singer, adding, “Get yourself out of that environment and don’t be afraid to look stupid because I’d rather look stupid than things had gotten any further.”

In the book, which is out on September 27, Mel C. wrote that it felt important to include it in the memoir because she wants impress upon people that it is so important to trust your gut and stand up for yourself.

The singer writes in the book, “Trust yourself and stand up for yourself. I was violated that day, and nothing was done about it. I just got on with my life and this man, presumably, went on harassing women.”

Mel C. Also Said the Spice Girls Are Still Really Close

When asked about the way the Spice Girls’ relationships have evolved, Mel C. said that they have matured and grown into people who accept each other’s flaws and always have each other’s backs.

“The way the Spice Girls’ friendships have evolved is with that maturity and knowing each other, it’s that acceptance. The acceptance of each other’s flaws … and the respect of giving each other the space we need but also knowing if something happens to any of us and they are in need, whether it’s support or a bed for the night or whatever it may be, we’ve got each other’s backs,” said the singer, adding, “The Spice Girls is now a sisterhood.”

She went on to talk about how the media always tried to pit them against each other and act like they weren’t friends, but they were.

“I just don’t think women are ever given the credit for the loyalty and support that they give each other,” said Mel C.

She also confirmed they are all still in touch with each other. They “flirt between different platforms” of how they stay connected, but “there’s always something that we’re having a little catch-up on.”

Mel C. competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 with partner Gleb Savchenko. They finished in 11th place, which was quite a bit earlier than Mel C. thought they were going to be eliminated.

“Everybody worked so hard and every week, everyone produces great dances. I am absolutely gutted. I am gutted to go,” the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” after their elimination, adding, “It’s been hard, but I wanted to be around longer. But everything happens for a reason. Let’s see what the future holds.”

