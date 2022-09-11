DWTS Cast Member Stuns Fans in Throwback Photos

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has fans in disbelief over a set of throwback photos to her days as a pop star in Japan.

Inaba Posted a Series of Photos About Her Day as a ‘Party Girl’

On Instagram, Inaba shared photos of herself in Japan in 1986 when she was touring in Japan, saying that sometimes she can’t believe she led that life.

Inaba wrote:

Sometimes I don’t believe I had this experience, but I guess the photos prove that it was not a dream. … It was a fun time and the beginning of my career in television and entertainment. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 on NFL Games This Weekend The show I often performed on was Live. 2 hours of live television filled with incredible performances. (Not unlike the @dancingwiththestars ). I not only performed often as a guest, ( in one slide you’ll see I was a guest and performed the same night Julian Lennon performed) but I also danced every week. I was a part of the dance troupe. #DeeDee. I wouldn’t give it up because I loved to dance so much. I trained with #saijosensei along with the American Choreographers Bryant Baldwin, Sean Chessman and Jeffrey Amsden. It was unique experience to be a #popstar in Japan, something I will never forget. I met so many incredible people during that time in my life and made core memories.

Inaba finished by saying that she is “grateful” for her “beautiful journey” that she has been on in the entertainment industry.

“My two years in Japan helped shape who I am today in so many ways. I learned not only about the business of #Geinokai but also about my own culture,” wrote Inaba. “What are you grateful for in your journey?”

“Party Girl” was the name of Inaba’s 1987 single; it made it to the Billboard Top 100 chart, according to Inaba’s post. She released two other singles during her run as a pop star, “Be Your Girl” in 1987 and “Searchin'” in 1988.

Her Fans Were Blown Away By the Throwback Photos

One fan said someone should make a biopic of Inaba’s life, writing, “First of all this is so freaking cool it needs a biopic. Second of all, your style was giving off Rufio vibes and I loved it (was also a little attracted to it 😍).

Another fan said they still have Inaba’s single, writing, “I remember getting my copy of ‘Party Girl.’ Still have it to this day.”

“You are so full of surprises,” wrote a third fan.

One fan didn’t think Inaba has actually changed that much, writing, “Except for your hairstyle @carrieanninaba, you still look the same! What is your secret to remain looking so young and Gorgeous!”

Inaba actually replied to that comment, writing, “That is kind of you. I think I’m feeling a bit tired after these past few years. Lol. But I think youth is in the mind and soul.”

In 2022, Inaba’s passion project has been launching her website “Carrie Ann Conversations,” which she told pro dancer Cheryl Burke in an interview for her website is “really important” to her healing process by sharing her story with the world.

“We just talked about healing in the public eye. Sometimes there’s some challenges, but also sometimes it’s really important to share your story in the public eye,” said Inaba. “By sharing your own stories, you heal. I think it’s really important. You release the shame, you bring out into the light what was once hidden in the darkness and I think that people need to talk more about their life and their health conditions, their mental wellness, all of it. It’s OK to talk about it.”

She added, “I’m peaceful and I’m joyful and I think for the first time I’m fully single. I think I always thought I had to be in a relationship to be complete. I know that sounds so textbook, but it’s true. It’s a deep story that I didn’t realize I was believing all these years and right now I’m just focusing on me and doing the things that make me happy.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

