DWTS Cast Members Mourn a Terrible Loss

Several “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are mourning the loss of someone near and dear to their hearts — actor Joe E. Tata, who played the beloved Nat, owner of the Peach Pit diner on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Here is how the “90210” and “Dancing With the Stars” alums are remembering their dear friend:

Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty & Brian Austin Green All Posted Tributes

There are four “90210” alums who appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” and all four of them have posted remembrances of their co-star, who died on August 24, which was announced by his daughter Kelly Katherine on the GoFundMe page she set up for him to help with his health problems later in life.

“Another great loss for our family today,” wrote Garth next to a photo of Tata appearing with her on her show “Mystery Girls” alongside fellow “90210” alum Tori Spelling. “I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh. I feel like there’s a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends. Sending hugs to all that loved Joey today. Loss is so hard.”

Doherty posted a photo of herself with Tata to her Instagram stories and Green posted a video of himself reuniting with Tata a few years ago at a podcast event, writing, “Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed but so fondly remembered.”

The ‘90210’ Family Has Lost Several Members in Recent Months

Ziering posted a lengthy tribute to Tata that mentioned the other members of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” family who have died recently — original writer and producer Jessica Klein and actress Denise Dowse, who played assistant principal Mrs. Teasley on the show.

Ziering wrote:

In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein, one of “90210’s” most prolific writers and producers, Denise Dowse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away. Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on “The Rockford Files” with James Garner years before we worked together on “90210.” He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a “90210” set, it often felt like the backdrop to “The Joe E Tata Show.” The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that “90210” was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace, Joey.

According to the GoFundMe set up by Tata’s daughter, in 2018 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Her latest update reads:

I’m devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022. My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans. I’m also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments. The remaining funds raised from this campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend.

On Tori Spelling’s Instagram, the actress posted a photo of Tata walking her character down the aisle when Donna Martin wed David Silver (Green) on the show. She called Tata “one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans” that she has “ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“This natural and gifted storyteller, this incredibly special and warm human, with the kindest eyes always reminded me of my Dad,” wrote Spelling, whose father Aaron Spelling created “Beverly Hills, 90210.” “They were so much alike. Which, in hindsight, makes sense that both of these special men walked me down the aisle! My Dad in real life at my first wedding, and Joey (Nat) to my Donna on ‘90210.’ And, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. In fact, I asked our writers to have Nat be the one to walk Donna down the aisle. It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally. Based on our close real life friendship and the fact he was a fun, caring, loyal, and protective male role model to me this was as it should be. I’ve included the scene in this carousel where Donna asks Nat to walk her down the aisle. It’s quite obvious the love we had for each other onscreen and off!”

Jason Priestley also posted a photo and a tribute to Instagram, writing, “Nat Busiccio was a huge part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Insider Confirms Return of Two Fan-Favorites