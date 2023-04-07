Every Cast Member Returning for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 So Far

With the summer steadily approaching, more information about this fall’s “Dancing With the Stars” season has been released. Fans finally know some of the cast members they can expect to see in the fall of 2023.

At the time of writing, there have only been a few announcements about the upcoming season. First, we know that the show has been renewed and will be back in the fall. We also know which judges are returning to the panel as well as who will be hosting the competition.

Read on to learn more about season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” and what to expect from the show’s upcoming season.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough Will Make Their Return

Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning to his hosting duties for season 32, Variety announced. Joining him will be Julianne Hough.

Hough was a professional dancer on the show previously, winning seasons 4 and 5. She left the competition in 2009. Then, Hough returned as a judge from 2014 to 2017. Most recently, she was a guest judge during season 31.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host,” she told Variety. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

She added, “The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Tyra Banks announced in March 2023 that she would not be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season. She told TMZ that she plans to focus on her business ventures rather than hosting the dancing competition.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli Are Returning

In the same report, it was confirmed that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be the judges of the upcoming season. Derek is Julianne’s brother, and the two have worked together on “Dancing With the Stars” in the past.

Long-time judge Len Goodman announced his exit from “Dancing With the Stars” during the season 31 semi-finals. He shared that he was hoping to spend more time with his family in Britain and would no longer be making the commute to be on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Fans thought ballroom legend Shirley Ballas would be taking over for Goodman, but she later revealed that she was not in talks to be on the show.

In a segment on British talk show “Loose Women,” Ballas shared that she had been in talks to join “Dancing With the Stars” but wouldn’t be because the executives decided there would only be three judges.

“I think at the moment, I spoke to [executive producer and showrunner] Conrad Green, I think at the moment they’re going to keep it to three judges,” Ballas shared. She previously said she’d love to join the show.

The Professional Dancer Roster Has Not Been Released

The roster of professional dancers has not been updated for season 32. Usually, the dancers learn about a month before the competition if they’ll be asked back, as the show casts celebrities first and then matches them with professional dancers.

When it comes to dancers who have said they’d love to return to the show for the upcoming season, viewers may be able to see Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, and Witney Carson. Burgess was absent from season 31 because she was a new mom, and Johnson welcomed her first baby in January, though she has said she wants to return. Murgatroyd and Carson are both expecting, but they’ve said they’d like to return as well. Lindsay Arnold has not said if she plans to make her return.

Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke are two professional dancers who can absolutely be counted out of season 32, as both have announced their retirements.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.