‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Casting Rumors, Fan Wishlists & More

ABC’s hit ballroom dancing competition “Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 30, and the show is set to return in September 2021. While no cast has been announced, there are rumors about which celebrities may compete.

A few celebrities have been rumored to want to be on the show, and others have previously been rumored to be in talks with the show. The new cast might include another “Bachelorette” and some controversial celebrities.

Read on to learn about some rumors and fan wishlists for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Who May Be on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

A few celebrities have expressed interest in being on “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season.

Recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra. The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

In February 2021, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports that he would love a chance to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and thinks he would have a good chance of bringing it home.

“I do my thing!” he said. “I do my thing! That’s the thing with me, I understand that practice makes perfect and I’m disciplined enough to be able to train at it. So anything, if I need to work at it, do the moves, learn ’em, boom! I’m in there! I can get down.”

There has also been speculation that “Bachelor” Matt James and “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark could be included on a cast list.

Another star who said they may compete in a new season is Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. He said he was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wanted Green to join the show.

Who Do Fans Want to See?

One huge celebrity fans want to see on “Dancing With the Stars” is English singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

One fan hopes to see comedian and actor Jack Black put on some ballroom shoes, writing “i think [Jack Black] should be on next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Another fan on Twitter hopes to see Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway on the show, tweeting, “i want to see claudia conway on Dancing With the Stars i think she would body that.”

While some people think that “Dancing With the Stars” will have returning celebrities for season 30, others have taken to a Reddit thread to share their cast wish list for a new cast.

One fan said they hope to see YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, singer Nelly Furtado, author and actress Chloe Lukasiak or public figure and activist Elizabeth Smart on the show.

Replies to the thread included hopes for actors Rachel Bilson, Tom Sandoval, Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Others noted that “Dancing With the Stars” casts controversial celebrities, so they mentioned that Lori Loughlin or her daughter Olivia Jade could be cast following their college admissions scandal and Loughlin’s imprisonment.

When Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return?

ABC released the slated lineup for the fall of 2021, which included “Dancing With the Stars” as a Monday night fixture, according to TV Line.

Going off of that and Derek Hough telling Heavy that the show will be returning in September, we have a bit of an idea when the show will premiere season 30.

The ballroom dance competition will be returning in September 2021. Based on past schedules, the show will likely premiere on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC. If that turns out to not be the premiere date, the monumental season will start one week later, on September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

