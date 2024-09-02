DWTS Insider Gives Major Update Ahead of Season 33 Cast Reveal

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt has provided a major update on season 33. In a TikTok posted on September 2, Burtt confirmed that there will be 12 couples on season 33.

This news is different from what Burtt said in a previous TikTok posted on August 26. She had previously heard that there would be a much smaller cast than prior seasons with a total of 10 couples confirmed with an additional one in limbo.

The two additional pros who have signed on are one male and one female, Burtt said.

In addition, Burtt confirmed that there will be four members of the season’s troupe. Only one troupe member is new — the other three have previously been involved in the show in some way. Burtt confirmed that Alexis Warr won’t be on the show.

The full cast will be revealed on Wednesday, September 4, on “Good Morning America.”

Kristyn Burtt Teased a Cast Announcement Coming on September 3

In her TikTok video, Burtt said that there would likely be an announcement of some kind coming on September 3, just one day before the GMA reveal. It’s unknown where the announcement will take place or what it will be about.

“Things have been pretty quiet,” Burtt previously admitted about season 33 spoilers. “I do have a list and I’m going to be honest about that. And I’m not sure I’m going to release the list ahead of time,” she continued.

The entertainment journalist still hasn’t provided fans with a list of pros, but fans have been able to piece things together based on social media activity and hints.

Witney Carson is the only confirmed pro for season 33.

“Hi, guys, it’s Witney Carson. I am so excited to announce that I am coming back to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for season 33,” Carson said in a video posted to Instagram on August 29. “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” she added.

Cast Rumors Have Been Abundant for the Past Week

In seasons past, Burtt has been able to share some major spoilers and leaks on the cast. However, production seems to be keeping things under wraps this year. This has left many fans to put together their own lists and come together to try to figure things out ahead of Wednesday’s big reveal.

Per various posts on Reddit, many fans have presumed that Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold and Daniella Karagach will definitely be joining Carson on the female pro side. As for the males go, the consensus seems to be Val Chmerkovskiy and Pasha Pashkov as absolutes.

Fans also think Ezra Sosa, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Gleb Savchenko, and Brandon Armstrong will round out the pro lineup.

As for the stars on season 33, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik is the only one who has been confirmed as of the time of this writing. Other rumored stars include Anna Delvey (per Page Six), Phaedra Parks (per TV Deets), and Joey Graziadei (via ET).

