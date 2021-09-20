WATCH: ‘DWTS’ Season 30 Contestants Meet Their Pros in Adorable Video

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is operating a little differently than it usually would, and that includes waiting until the night of the premiere to announce the pairings between the celebrities and professional dancers.

Luckily for fans, the official social media pages for the ballroom dance competition have been slowly releasing clues as to who the partnerships consist of. Now, the official page has even released a video that showed the first time each of the contestants met their professional partners.

The video, of course, does not give much away, but fans have made some sense of who will be partnered with who after watching the video.

Watch the Adorable Video

The video has multiple adorable moments including Olympic gymnast Suni Lee literally jumping for joy when she sees who her partner is for the season.

First, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin walks in and can be seen with a huge smile on his face. Then, NBA Legend Iman Shumpert is shown walking into the room. He also has a huge smile and exclaims, “I made it!”

Next, actor Martin Kove walks in to meet his partner, and he laughs a bit before saying “I have been waiting.”

Amanda Kloots looked excited before she even saw who her partner was for the season, but when she realizes who she’s partnered with, she lets out an excited scream before jumping up and down and clapping.

Brian Austin Green, in what might be the most dead giveaway of all of the reactions, simply sticks his head in the room and starts smiling before saying “hey” while laughing a bit.

Next up, Christine Chiu walks in and gasps when she realizes who she’s partnered with. Jimmie Allen lets out an “oh yeah, that’s what I’m talking about!” when he walks into the room with a huge smile on his face as well.

Cody Rigsby’s introduction may not have been filmed or filmed with the professional walking in instead, since his reaction is just shown as him smiling in the middle of the room rather than walking in.

Suni Lee starts jumping up and down with joy immediately before saying “no way!” Olivia Jade says “Oh my God” when she meets her partner, and Melora Hardin, who appeared to arrive with a gift for whoever she was partnered with, walks in laughing.

Kenya Moore has less of a reaction but still smiles and laughs, while Mel C cheers and says “hey!” when she walks into the room.

JoJo Siwa, who will be partnered with a female professional dancer, has a huge reaction as well. She starts spinning in circles and yelling about how excited she is before running to hug her partner.

Lastly, Matt James seems equally excited about his partner. As soon as he sees who he’s with, he cheers “Let’s go!” and fist pumps the air.

Who Are the Partners?

Spoiler warning: Do not read on if you want the partnerships to be a surprise when you tune in to the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here’s who you’ll see together on the ballroom floor:

Pasha Pashkov & Christine Chiu

Sasha Farber & Sunisa Lee

Gleb Savchenko & Mel C

Artem Chigvintsev & Melora Hardin

Witney Carson & Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin

Britt Stewart & Martin Kove

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Lindsay Arnold & Matt James

Jenna Johnson & JoJo Siwa

Val Chmerkovskiy & Olivia Jade

Brandon Armstrong & Kenya Moore

Alan Bersten & Amanda Kloots

Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby

Daniella Karagach & Iman Shumpert

Emma Slater & Jimmie Allen

The contestants join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and executive producer Tyra Banks in the ballroom for the competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

