Celebrities Who Want to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to air starting in the middle of September 2022, and some celebrities have publicly expressed interest in joining the show.

There are a few things that have been announced about season 31 of the ballroom dance competition, including the fact that all four judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will be returning, and the show will be airing on Disney+.

The release date is September 19, 2022, according to an Insider, though that has not been officially announced.

Read on to learn which celebrities have said they’d want to join the show.

Robert Irwin Would Love to Compete

Robert Irwin, animal rights activist, brother of “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin, and son of the late Steve Irwin, has also said he’d love to be on the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robert talked about his desire to join the show.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he told the outlet when asked if he would be on “Dancing With the Stars. ” Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

He says he doesn’t know how well he would do in the competition, but “I’d definitely giving it a go. I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’s be a lot of fun.”

He added, “I don’t know how far I’d go. But it’d be entertaining.”

Jordan Chiles Would Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jordan Chiles, who competed as a gymnast at the 2020 summer Olympics and won a silver medal in the team event, has expressed interest in joining the show.

During the 2022 ESPYs, Chiles chatted with Variety on the red carpet and said she’d love to be on the competition show.

Chiles was asked if she would even have time to do the ballroom competition after being asked.

“I’d love to do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” she shared. “That’s something, maybe this season, you never know what can happen. But crossing my fingers. We’ll see if I have time.”

Chiles would not be the first Olympic gymnast on the show; in 2021, Sunisa Lee competed alongside Sasha Farber, and Simone Biles was also on the show with the same partner in season 24.

AEW Star Britt Baker Says She Could Win

In an interview with Barstool Sports “Rasslin’”, AEW star and World Champion Britt Baker said that she would like to join the show. She’d be following in the footsteps of professional wrestlers Stacy Keibler, who finished third in season 2, Chris Jericho, who appeared on season 12, Nikki Bella, who was partnered with her now-fiance Artem Chigvintsev in season 25, and Mike “The Miz” who was on season 30 of the show.

“My favorite talent winning show is absolutely ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and I’m manifesting my… I’m gonna be on it, yeah.” she said.

Then, she clarified, “Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: Fans Think DWTS Couple Has Split Following Instagram Post