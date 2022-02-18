Celebrities Who Want to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

The next season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” will likely begin airing in the fall of 2022, but some celebrities have already said they’re interested in being on the show.

Each season, celebrities come from different places in the entertainment world to join “Dancing With the Stars.” These days, celebrities can even include internet celebrities like influencers.

Read on to learn more about celebrities who have said they’d like to join season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

AEW Star Britt Baker Says She Could Win

In an interview with Barstool Sports “Rasslin'”, AEW star and World Champion Britt Baker said that she would like to join the show. She’d be following in the footsteps of professional wrestlers Stacy Keibler, who finished third in season 2, Chris Jericho, who appeared on season 12, Nikki Bella, who was partnered with her now-fiance Artem Chigvintsev in season 25, and Mike “The Miz” who was on season 30 of the show.

“My favorite talent winning show is absolutely ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and I’m manifesting my… I’m gonna be on it, yeah.” she said.

Then, she clarified, “Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.

Robert Irwin Is Ready to Join

Robert Irwin, the brother of Bindi Irwin, a former “Dancing With the Stars” champion, says he would love to be on the show in the future. They are the children of the late conservationists and animal wrangler Steve Irwin, and each are conservationists in their own rights.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he told ET Online in January 2022. “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

His mother, Terri Irwin, then joked, “When he’s not wrangling tortoises, he’s just dancing.”

Bindi then told the reporter that, “You know, he just dances up a storm. He does, just look at him!”

Robert said that he would “definitely give it a go” and that his sister would be able to give him tips on how to get further on the show.

“I think it’d be like watching your dad dance,” Terri told her son. “Really entertaining.”

According to the interview, the Irwins keep Bindi’s trophy at the Australian Zoo.

“This is a mom thing. OK? This is what I did. It’s like the Bindi shrine. It has the dress she wore when she won the Mirrorball and this giant picture. So this wasn’t Bindi’s idea, but it’s the Bindi shrine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Another celebrity who has shown some interest in the show is Todrick Hall, who is currently on Celebrity Big Brother. Hall was already on “Dancing With the Stars” on season 13, but that doesn’t rule him out for a future season of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

