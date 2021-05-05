‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrities Who Did Not Like Their Partners

Producers on “Dancing With the Stars” try to pair up celebrities and professional dancers who will get along, but sometimes that doesn’t work out and the couples don’t get along.

Of course, there are also couples who get along so well that they end up being together outside of the ballroom as well, especially when the pros get paired up for certain routines during the tours. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got married after working together on “Dancing With the Stars,” as well as Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov and Emma Slater and Sasha Farber.

Read on to learn more about the celebrity pairings that didn’t work out.

Mischa Barton & Artem Chigvintsev Did Not Get Along

Mischa Barton, star of “The O.C.,” said that she did not get along with her professional partner when she spoke to The Ringer. The actress was actually excited to be voted off the show, she revealed.

Artem Chigvintsev allegedly was rude to her and told her off at one point, and that’s why she really wanted to leave the show alongside not having as much control over costuming as she’d thought she would.

“That didn’t happen,” she said at the time to The Ringer. “It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set.”

Cheryl Burke & Ian Ziering Clashed

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke famously had a feud with her season 4 partner, Ian Ziering, who she has said was her least favorite partner on the show.

On a previous episode of “Pretty Messed Up,” a listener wanted to know if Burke’s least favorite partner really was Ziering, and she said that she would not answer the question. The rumor started years ago when she told someone on the podcast “Allegedly,” according to TMZ, that dancing with Ziering made her want to “slit [her] wrist.”

Burke has now apologized on her podcast, “Pretty Messed Up.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Kristie Alley Fought After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kirstie Alley & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – DWTS ConfessionalsWeeks 1-8 of Kirstie and Maks's Confessionals. [No copyright infringement intended. All copyrights go to ABC.] 2012-12-04T00:38:27Z

Though they did get along on set and during the season, according to an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Chmerkovskiy said he and Alley no longer got along, according to ABC News. He believed that it might be because of Alley’s connections with Scientology.

“I think the world of her,” he said at the time. “I’m not judging people by their religion. I’m Jewish. I don’t really believe in science fiction, whatever.”

Alley wrote on Twitter the next day, “Dear sir, after you have a a** r**** me, there is really no reason to include ‘I wish you the best’.. it’s rhetorical.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Clashed With Two Other Partners

Maks Chmerkovskiy Sets the Record Straight on Hope SoloDid Maks Chmerkovskiy shade Hope Solo? The “Dancing with the Stars” alum gets REAL on his feelings about dance partner Hope Solo — and holds nothing back — in this clip. Check it out. 2015-10-19T19:39:30Z

Chmerkovskiy didn’t just have issues with Alley following “Dancing With the Stars.” Hope Solo reportedly said that she did not have a good time with Chmerkovskiy, according to ET, and Vanessa Lachey also apparently had the same feeling, according to a source in touch with Us Weekly in 2017.

Chmerkovskiy later said on the “Allegedly” podcast that Solo is a “s****y person” and “There’s No Excuse for that.”

Later on “The Real,” he said, “We didn’t have a good time on the show and it’s been highly documented. I don’t like her and that’s the end of it.”

Other partners who have had arguments, though they did not have an awful time on the show include Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough, according to People, Kym Johnson and David Hasselhoff, according to Us Weekly, and Peta Murgatroyd and Nyle DiMarko, according to Time.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

