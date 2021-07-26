DWTS Champ Looks For Love on ‘Celebrity Dating Game’

A “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion is looking for love on the new ‘Celebrity Dating Game” — and he’s the latest in a string of former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants appearing on the dating show. Here’s what you need to know.

Rashad Jennings Is Looking For a ‘Goofy’ Woman

Retired NFL running back Rashad Jennings is one of the celebrities trying to find love on “The Celebrity Dating Game.” His episode airs July 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the press release, it says that Jennings is looking for a “goofy” woman — and he also reveals that now that he’s retired from the NFL, he’s studying to become a therapist.

“[Jennings] describes his ideal woman as goofy enough to laugh at herself. Rashad reveals he is studying to be a therapist and asks the woman to give relationship advice,” the press release teases.

Jennings competed on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Emma Slater. They took first place, which was Slater’s first Mirrorball trophy. They beat out MLB catcher David Ross and pro Lindsay Arnold (2nd) and singer Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy (3rd) for the win. Jennings later retured for season 25 to dance a trio with Slater and HGTV star Drew Scott; he returned in season 26 to be a guest judge; and he returned once again in season 27 to dance a trio with NFL player DeMarcus Ware and pro Arnold.

It also sounds like Jennings would be down to participate in a second all-stars season of “Dancing With the Stars.” He recently posted a video to Instagram of himself dancing and wrote, “Hey @dancingabc when are we having an All-Stars season. I’m hearing whispers….”

Jennings isn’t the only “Dancing With the Stars” contestant to recently announce a new project. Season 21 contestant Tamar Braxton and season 25 contestant and “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” host Frankie Muniz were recently revealed as part of the “The Surreal Life” revival on VH1.

Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

The first “Dancing With the Stars” alum to appear on “The Celebrity Dating Game” was season 28 winner Hannah Brown. Alas, she did not find love with her chosen beau, but she is seeing a new guy, a model named Adam Woolard.

Carson Kressley from season 13 of “Dancing With the Stars” was the second alum to appear. He chose a man named Chuck Stanley, who he is still in touch with, according to Distractify.

The third “Dancing With the Stars” alum to appear on the dating show was Carmen Electra from season eight. She chose real estate agent Mark Harris.

In addition to Jennings, next week’s show features two “Dancing With the Stars” alumni — Chris Kattan from season 24 and Margaret Cho from season 11.

Will you be tuning in to see who your favorite celebrity dancers choose?

“The Celebrity Dating Game” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Judge Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Launching New ‘Dance-Centric’ Show