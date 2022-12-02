‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32: Who Fans Want to See in the Ballroom

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to begin again in the fall of 2023, and fans have already begun sharing ideas for celebrities they’d like to see in the ballroom for next season.

There have been plenty of dream cast lists shared following season 31 wrapping up, with some fans even going as far as to pair up their dream celebrities with professional dancers they’d like to see on the show.

Read on to learn more about what celebrities fans are hoping to see in the ballroom next season.

Fans Want Household Names on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

Many fans shared names of celebrities that they hope to see in the cast next season.

One name that comes up a lot is “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel. She was rumored to be in the season 31 cast, but that never came to fruition, and some fans are hoping that the fan casting will make it happen next season instead.

One fan mentioned that they’d like to see “Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan and “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin in the cast to bring in younger viewers.

“I feel like Caleb McLaughlin would be a ringer! He’s been on broadway and has been posting a lot of dance TikTok’s lately – he’s got moves!,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I feel like they NEED to get someone from Stranger Things on the cast next year.”

In past years, some fans would point out that actors and actresses who have active projects don’t usually join the show, but after Charli D’Amelio, who is young and boasts millions of followers on social media, joined season 31, many are feeling optimistic that anything could happen.

On the heels of D’Amelio’s win, one fan called for more internet celebrities to join the show.

In another post, a fan posted that they hope to see someone from the NFL on next season of the show. Their idea was for Davante Adams to join. They also called for singer Jesse McCartney to join the cast.

Fans on Twitter have called for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Joshua Bassett to join season 32 of the show.

Some Fans Hope Season 32 Will be an All-Star Season

In a separate Reddit post, some fans shared the hope that next season of the show will end up being an All-Stars season. The last all-stars season took place on season 15 and included contestants from the first 14 seasons of the show.

In one post, a fan said they’d love to see contestants Olivia Jade and Mel C return for an all-stars season. Both women were part of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 cast.

Some fans said they’d love to see contestants who they previously thought were robbed of the win return to compete once again. In their list, they included Milo Manheim, Riker Lynch, Jojo Siwa and Simone Biles all on the cast list.

One person called for Zendaya to return to the show once again, though many people in the comments pointed out that they believe that’s unlikely because of the level of fame the star reached after leaving “Dancing With the Stars.”

No cast announcements will be made until closer to the summer of 2023 when it comes to cast lists and release dates.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+.