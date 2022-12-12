DWTS Family Sends ‘So Much Love’ After Hearing Heartbreaking News

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is sending love to Celine Dion after hearing the news that the iconic singer has been diagnosed with a rare medical disorder.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” Dion captioned a candid video in which she revealed that she’d been diagnosed with “still person” syndrome.

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare, neurological disorder,” Dion said, saying that the condition affects “one in a million people.”

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she continued.

Shortly after Dion shared her diagnosis and announced that she wouldn’t be able to go on tour beginning in February 2023, a few people from “Dancing With the Stars” shared their well wishes and offered their support to the star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carrie Ann Inaba, Hayley Erbert & Sasha Farber Posted About Dion on Instagram

Although Dion has never competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” she has performed in the ballroom. She was a guest performer on the series during season 5, and though she hasn’t returned to sing any of her classic songs, they have been used by dancers several times over the years.

After Dion shared her health news, she received love and support from hundreds of social media users, including people from DWTS.

“Sending so much love and healing energy to @celinedion,” Erbert captioned a reshare on her Instagram Stories.

“Sending out so much love… and support to @celinedion,” Inaba wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Sasha Farber reshared Dion’s video on his Instagram Stories and added a string of broken heart emoji.

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), stiff person syndrome includes “progressive muscle stiffness” as well as “repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms.”

In her video, Dion spoke about having spasms that have made it challenging for her to walk and have also affected her vocal cords, which makes her unable to sing the way she is “used to.”

Various treatments and therapies are offered to patients who have been diagnosed with still person syndrome and Dion shared that she’s been working closely with her doctors to help manage her symptoms and live a better quality of life.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope,” she said.

Dion was slated to carryon her worldwide tour in Europe beginning in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 31, 2023. The eight shows listed on Dion’s official website have been rescheduled for dates in 2024. However, the shows previously rescheduled for August 2023 are still set to go on as planned.

