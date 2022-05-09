Celine Dion Shares Extreme Rare Photo of Her 3 Sons

Celine Dion shared a rare photo of her three sons on her Instagram account in honor of Mother’s Day. The former “Dancing With the Stars” performer penned a sweet caption to accompany the photo of René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” Dion captioned the photo.

“These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families,” she added.

Celine Was Surrounded by Her Boys at a Table

In the photo that Celine shared on social media, she sat in the center of her three sons, with one arm around René-Charles on her left, while her twins stood to her right. There was a small cake of sorts on a table in front of her with a few lit candles on top.

Fans couldn’t get over just how grown up Celine’s boys, whose dad, René Angélil, died in 2016, are — especially the twins, who have been kept out of the public eye for most of their lives.

“Happy mother’s day Celine, you are such an inspiring mom. And by the way Eddy And Nelson grow up so fast,” one person wrote.

“Happy Mother’s day Céline, you have such a beautiful family love you soo much,” someone else added.

“Happy mother’s day Céline, you are a incredible mom, congratulations on having such a beautiful family with an amazing foundation,” a third comment read.

The last time that Celine shared a photo of her kids was on Mother’s Day in 2021.

Celine Has Been Dealing With Health Issues

In April 2022, Celine was forced to cancel some tour dates because of ongoing health issues.

“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows. I am doing a little bit better…but I’m still experiencing some spasms. I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve,” Celine captioned an Instagram video.

Although she said that she “can’t wait” to get back on stage, an emotional Celine apologized for having to cancel more shows.

Celine performed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007 and, in 2018, she left a special video message for Milo Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson.

In 2021, pro Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert got to meet Celine in Las Vegas. He shared a video of their interaction on Instagram at the time.

A month later, Hough told Kelly Clarkson that there’s one person that could get him to leave the judges’ panel and return to the ballroom as a competitor — and that person is Celine Dion.

“I’ve always said Celine Dion,” Hough said of who his ideal partner would be. “I’ve met her a couple of times but the first time I met her was on my first season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. She performed and I was walking up the stairs, holding some shoes and she goes ‘Derek Hough!’ I’m like ‘Celine Dion knows my name,'” he recalled.

“I didn’t know what to say so I just said ‘I’m holding shoes’ and she’s like ‘Derek Hough is holding shoes, oh yeah!’ And then did a turn and walked away. I was like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ Further down the line I met her and she goes ‘I love dance, I dance after my shows.’ She’ll do her show [then go to] dance class and does dance for a couple of hours,” he added.

