DWTS Semifinalist Welcomes Baby Girl

“Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has welcomed his first child with fiancee Sharelle Rosado. Here is what you need to know about the couple, their new bundle of joy, and the former NFL player’s large family.

The Baby Is Named After Chad’s Mom Paula

In an Instagram post of himself helping to cut the umbilical cord, Chad wrote, “Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson,” which is a nod to his mother, Paula “Hurricane” Johnson, with whom Chad appeared on WE TV’s “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition” back in 2017.

In an Instagram story, Chad, who finished in fourth place with Cheryl Burke on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars,” can be seen talking to his new baby as she cried and he jokes, “Listen, I told her not to evict you. That’s the worst landlord ever. Especially during these times, I wouldn’t want to be out here either!”

This is Chad’s first child with his fiancee, “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado. It is Sharelle’s first child overall as well, though Serenity is Chad’s ninth child.

Chad and the baby’s namesake, his mother Paula, famously butted heads and had a rather tumultuous relationship, but they were still close and he mourned her death in early 2021. He said on an episode of “I Am Athlete,” “It f***** me up a little bit to lose the person that birthed me, the person responsible for who I am.”

But he added, “That memory is gonna always be there, being able to smile and look at the videos and always live through those moments that we had, good and bad.”

Why The ‘Hurricane’ Nickname?





Play



Chad Johnson on raising six kids with several moms Chad Johnson talks about the perks of fathering six kids, including training on the track with his daughter 2016-02-11T18:36:43Z

The reason she was called “Hurricane Paula” is because she could sometimes get riled up like a storm.

On their episode of “Marrige Boot Camp,” Chad said of his mother and their relationship, “The current status of our relationship is that we’re talking. It’s somewhat distant. I do see her very often, but the times I do spend are very short. My mom is a ticking time bomb when she thinks she’s right. It ain’t pretty.”

His mom also got upset with him talking about how many children he has, saying on the show, “Chad is a damn fool. He has to leave his sperm in every motherf****** relationship.”

But that’s not the way Chad feels about it at all. In an interview with “In Depth With Graham Besinger” in 2016, when Chad had six children, the former NFL player was asked if he could go back and do anything differently, would he have kids the more traditional way (Chad’s now nine children are from several different mothers).

“The traditional way sucks … I have my kids every weekend. Pick ’em up from school during the week soemtimes. Extremely easy. You don’t have to do it the traditional way that they say it shoudl be done. It didn’t work out for me. I tried that one time, didn’t work. It’s kind of boring, actually … the traditional way of doing things. The way they say it should be done isn’t for everybody,” said Chad.

Chad also talked about regretting not being able to spend as much time with his kids as he would have liked when they were younger because of playing professional football. But then by the time he retired, they now didn’t have time for him.

“Now that my kids are older, they don’t want to hang with me because now they have friends. There’s always a damn birthday party, there’s always something going on … I guarantee you when I call, there’s a party going on, there’s something to do, there’s a dance recital, a concert, it’s always something. So I have my baby, my daughter, my six-month-old baby Kennedy,” said Chad.

But now Chad has baby Serenity with his fiancee, Sharelle. Sharelle is a real estate agent who stars on the new Netflix show “Selling Tampa,” a spinoff from its popular real estate reality show “Selling Sunset.” Sharelle co-stars with Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Colony Reeves, Juawana Colbert-Williams, and Karla Giorgio. The first season dropped in December 2021.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Calls Out DWTS Pro’s ‘Raunchy’ Choreography