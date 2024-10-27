DWTS Alum Ends Engagement 2 Years After Welcoming Baby

Season 1o “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancee, Sharelle Rosado have split. Rosado, who starred on Netflix’s “Selling Tampa,” shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies,” Rosado wrote on X.

Johnson and Rosado have been together for years, but made things official in January 2023, when the former NFLer got down on one knee. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Serenity, together in January 2022.