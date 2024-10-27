Hi, Subscriber

DWTS Alum Ends Engagement 2 Years After Welcoming Baby

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco.

Heavy/Getty Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco split.

Season 1o “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancee, Sharelle Rosado have split. Rosado, who starred on Netflix’s “Selling Tampa,” shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies,” Rosado wrote on X.

Johnson and Rosado have been together for years, but made things official in January 2023, when the former NFLer got down on one knee. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Serenity, together in January 2022.

Effie Orfanides has more than two decades of experience in entertainment journalism. She has been a contributor with Heavy since 2017 covering entertainment news. Effie is based in Tampa, Florida. More about Effie Orfanides

Read More
,

Comments

DWTS Alum Ends Engagement 2 Years After Welcoming Baby

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x