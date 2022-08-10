DWTS Champ Makes Bold Statement About Their Mirrorball Trophy

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Bobby Bones has gone on record saying that his Mirrorball trophy is the most valuable thing he owns in terms of being the item that would fetch the most at auction.

Here’s how that revelation came about:

Bobby Bones Asked His Radio Co-Hosts What Item of Theirs Would Earn the Most Money in an Auction

On an episode of “The Bobby Bones Show,” host Bones brought up the fact that the late boxer Muhammad Ali’s belt from the famous Rumble in the Jungle sold at auction in July 2022 for over $6 million. The Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who is a big collector of Ali memorabilia, bought the belt for $6.18 million, according to CBS Sports.

This prompted Bones to ask his co-hosts what items they have that they think would fetch the most at an auction. Bones answer was his Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’m doing Mirrorball [from] when I won ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I got a few things that I think are pretty cool, but the Mirrorball — that’s a trophy, for 15 years in America that was a pretty big show,” said Bones, adding, “There’s only ever been like 30 winners of that show ever and it’s a national show.”

Bones was the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 27 alongside pro partner Sharna Burgess. He was a controversial winner because he was not the best dancer that season, but his extremely loyal and sizable radio fanbase kept voting for him in droves.

In fact, Bones actually said in a 2021 interview with Us Weekly that he didn’t really deserve to win based on his dancing, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed to “Entertainment Tonight” that season 27 caused them to revamp the voting system due to complaints.

“I do know that we have made some adjustments to the judging, because we got a lot of complaints,” said Inaba, “We listened to what everybody said about what happened [in season 27].”

Bones Just Premiered a New Show on USA

In August 2022, Bones’ new reality show “Snake in the Grass” premiered on the USA Network. The show involves “four strangers who are dropped into the wild with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the team must figure out which one of them is the Snake – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way,” according to the USA Press release. Bones is the host.

On Instagram, Bones compared the show to some reality TV classics, writing, “If you took the board game Clue, and smashed it with ‘The Mole,’ ‘Survivor,’ and a True Crime podcast… that’s this show.”

The cast includes several reality TV veterans: Malcolm Freberg, Yul Kwon, Earl Cole, Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa and Trish Hegarty from “Survivor,” Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina from “Big Brother,” and Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones from “Naked and Afraid.”

Bones is also still basking in the honeymoon phase. He and wife Caitlin Parker celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022.

“Snake in the Grass” airs Mondays at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on USA. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

