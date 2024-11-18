Mirrorball Hopeful Chandler Kinney Sends Message to Haters

Chandler Kinney is just a step away from the finals of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33. Unfortunately, she’s been struggling with more than just learning dance moves. The “Zombies” star took to social media to comment on the flood of negative comments she gets from DWTS viewers.

Kinney has been on the receiving end of intense negativity from “Dancing with the Stars” fans since the beginning of season 33. In her latest post, she focused on the fans sending her love, who stepped up to let her know they have her back.

Chandler Kinney Admitted It’s Hard to Avoid Seeing the Negativity

On November 17, Kinney shared a video via her TikTok page addressing both the love and the “hate” from “Dancing with the Stars” viewers.

Kinney admitted she isn’t very comfortable talking directly to the camera as herself. “That’s why I’m an actor,” she quipped.

Despite feeling uncomfortable recording herself, Kinney explained she wanted to let her supporters know she appreciates their love and support. She was so determined to express her appreciation that she used the word “really” seven times in a row to emphasize how much it meant to her.

“I promise I see it. It means so much to me, more than you guys could probably imagine,” Kinney shared.

Kinney also admitted people have told her not to read the comments about her across social media. However, she noted, “I’m only human. I’m just a girl,” suggesting sometimes she can’t help but look.

She explained that she handles commentary focused on dance, even if it’s not entirely positive. However, Kinney continued, it gets “a little weird” when the comments get “more personal in a negative way.”

During her video, Kinney refrained from calling out anybody specifically. She also did not share any specific negative comments she received.

“I’m someone that only ever wants to put out good into the world. And make people feel good with anything that I do,” Kinney expressed.

Kinney emphasized again she sees all the support fans have sent her. She admitted she wished she had a “broader vocabulary to accurately express how much it means to me.”

I see all the support…It means so, so, so, so much. I wish I had a broader vocabulary to accurately express how much it means to me.

DWTS Fans Have Her Back

Kinney and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Brandon Armstrong received the first perfect score of season 33 from the judges after their November 12 performances. Amid all the praise for Kinney’s performance, some show fans reacted negatively.

“Did not deserve a perfect score. The judges over-score her every single dance. It lacked in power,” one critic commented on the show’s Instagram page.

“What happened to getting contestants that were new to dance? Getting one that has danced her whole life has messed up everything this show has done in the past. Shame on DWTS,” another critic wrote on the show’s Facebook page.

A different Facebook comment read, “She’s okay. But Ilona and Stephen have been better every week and improving weekly. She was overscored as usual.”

In response to Kinney’s TikTok video, “Dancing with the Stars” fans flooded her with support.

“Your light is so much stronger than all that noise,” one TikTok user commented.

“Honestly I started watching this season for the Olympians but you totally stole my heart. You’re so talented and such a ray of sunshine. Team Chan and Bran!!!”

“I started watching DWTS for Ilona BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT I want YOU to WIN,”

All the negative comments you’re getting doesn’t even compare to the talent that you have! I’ll still want to vote for you even when the show is over

Was unfamiliar with you prior to your DWTS journey – but am 100% rooting for you to win. You seem kind, genuine, funny and are incredibly talented! You will get my votes til the very end.

There’s more love than hate and we are here standing behind you. We love absolutely everything you put out there. It’s been great to watch.

I really don’t understand the hate, your such an amazing dancer and you’re so sweet!! Hope you win!!!💗💗💗