‘Dancing With the Stars’ Set for Big Move Ahead of Season 32

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” may look a little different than previous seasons, as it will be filming in a different stage than it ever has before.

According to Deadline, Television City, a large studio complex in Los Angeles, will be undergoing a renovation with a $1.25 billion budget. That means “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” and more shows will be looking for a new stage to film on for the time being and are already “solidifying moving arrangements.”

The outlet reports that the number of stages at Television City will be raised from eight to 15 or more.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is Set to Return in the Fall of 2023

“Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 32. When the move from ABC to Disney+ was announced, the show was renewed for both season 31 and season 32. There is no word about whether commercial breaks will return for season 32, though there were no commercials for the first season of “Dancing With the Stars” on the network.

No information about the professional dancer lineup or the celebrity cast will be announced until much closer to the premiere date. Those facts are often solidified in the last few weeks before the show begins airing, but there are some hints about which dancers might not be returning for the upcoming season.

Professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, and Lindsay Arnold are all pregnant and due in May and June 2023, which means that they’ll only have a few months post-partum to recuperate if they do decide to head back into the ballroom. The last time Murgatroyd gave birth, she was back in the ballroom just two months later, but it’s never a sure thing. Cheryl Burke retired after season 31 of the show, so she likely won’t be back.

Fan favorite professional dancer Mark Ballas has not said if he’ll be back for another season after winning a Mirrorball trophy with Charli D’Amelio.

It’s possible dancers Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart will be making a return to the ballroom in the upcoming season as well.

In all likelihood, Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will return as hosts.

There Will be 3 Judges on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

Some fans think Len Goodman will be replaced for “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, but one of the prime candidates, ballroom dancing legend Shirley Ballas, has said that there will only be three judges on the show this time around. Those judges will likely be Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

The reason it’s unlikely that Ballas will be joining “Dancing With the Stars” is because she previously revealed that the show will be going back to three judges instead of four after the retirement of Len Goodman.

In a segment on British talk show “Loose Women,” Ballas shared that she had been in talks to join “Dancing With the Stars” but wouldn’t be because the executives decided there would only be three judges.

“I think at the moment, I spoke to [executive producer and showrunner] Conrad Green, I think at the moment they’re going to keep it to three judges,” Ballas shared. She previously said she’d love to join the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” will likely begin airing in mid-September 2023 on Disney+.