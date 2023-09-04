DWTS Fans Are Hoping Newest Competitor Will Bring a Pro Their First Mirrorball

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is just a few weeks away and fans are starting to get an idea of what the upcoming competition looks like.

On August 21, 2023, the official DWTS Instagram page confirmed that “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson will be trading in roses for dance shoes. She is the second reality star confirmed for the season; the first was “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

“A whole new journey begins for @CharityLawson as she joins Dancing with the Stars, coming this fall, LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu,” read a caption shared by the show’s official Instagram page.

Lawson will have a couple of weeks to get to know her new pro partner and learn a new dance routine before making her debut on the dance floor. For the time being, many fans are wondering who Lawson might be paired with on the upcoming season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Varying Opinions on Who They Want Charity Lawson to Be Partnered With on Season 32

Fans are starting to gear up for the new season and many have shared who they’d like to see partnered with Lawson. Various names have been brought into the mix, from Sasha Farber to Brandon Armstrong, neither of whom have won a Mirrorball Trophy.

“YESS NOW I NEED HER AND ALAN TO BE PARTNERS,” one person wrote.

“PLEASE SET HER UP WITH BRANDON!! HE DERSEVES A MIRRORBALL,” someone else added.

“I personally hope she gets @pashapashkov or @louisvanamstel,” a third Instagram user weighed in.

“Team Charity and Sasha that’s my vote, let’s get Sasha that trophy,” read a fourth comment.

“I want her to be Alan’s partner but for some reason I think she’s going to be with Brandon,” another person said.

Producers have yet to confirm which pros will be competing on season 32.

Charity Lawson Is Hoping to Be Partnered With Val Chmerkovskiy on Season 32

While Lawson isn’t sure who she will be competing with on season 32, her fiance, Dotun Olubeko does know — but he’s not spilling the beans. For the time being, Lawson is really hoping that she gets paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“If it was him it’d be great, but I’m really open to anybody. I just want a fun experience [that’s] gonna push me, challenge me,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Chmerkovskiy has a pretty good record on “Dancing With the Stars” — and with former “Bachelorette” stars. Well, one of them, anyway. On season 31, he was paired with Gabby Windey and the two were able to hang in the competition all the way to the finals. Although they didn’t win the Mirrorball Trophy, they wowed the judges week over week and ended up finishing the competition in second place.

As for Chmerkovskiy, he has said time and time again that he hopes to compete on season 32. His wife, Jenna Johnson, who gave birth to the couple’s first child in January 2023, is also hoping to be a part of season 32.

Chmerkovskiy previously told Heavy that his dream partner would be either Oprah Winfrey or Doja Cat.

