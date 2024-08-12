DWTS Alum Admits She ‘Went Through Hell’ on the Show

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Charity Lawson is speaking out about her experience on the show. In an interview with Cheryl Burke on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Lawson talked about how tough things were for her mentally while she competed for the Mirrorball Trophy.

The conversation started when Burke asked Lawson if she felt that there should be therapists available for the contestants.

“I’m actually surprised, and maybe I can say this here. I’m surprised you guys don’t. Like, honestly, I’m very surprised because quite literally, yeah, I mean, while ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was great, I literally went through hell and back with my mental health in that show,” Lawson said on the July 29 episode of the podcast.

Lawson and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev finished the competition in fourth place.

Charity Lawson Thought ‘Dancing With the Stars” Would Primarily Be a ‘Physical’ Challenge

Lawson admitted that she didn’t think that “Dancing With the Stars” would be as mentally challenging as it was.

“I feel like that would have like worked wonders for everyone. But like, again, like even as like an individual, not even like coupling and like speaking of my partner, like as an individual, it is, and it’s just so much, you know, it’s like the time constraints, like mentally and physically and emotionally, they’re all connected. So I literally went into this and I was like, oh my goodness, it’s just gonna be like a physical like thing for me,” she said on Burke’s podcast.

A few fans reacted to Lawson’s overall podcast comments on Reddit.

“Charity is the only Bachelorette I ever liked or voted for on this show. I thought she was genuine and not just looking for fame, but wanted to have a great learning experience,” one person wrote.

“I haven’t had the chance you listen to it yet, but reading this, mu heart truly hurts for Charity, she was such a great dancer but also seems like such a sweet person, easily my favourite Bachelorette on the show too. As difficult of a conversation it is, I’m glad they shed light on the race issues in the fandom,” someone else added.

Charity Lawson Felt the Judges Were Tough on Her

In another interview, Lawson talked about the criticism that she received from the judges.

“Obviously, the first few weeks I was like, ‘Oh, OK, they want to see more. They’re pushing me to see more.’ But when it got to the point where I was getting the consistent comment the whole season,” she said on the July 8 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast.

After the show’s finale, Lawson’s brother, Nehemiah Lawson, took to his Instagram Stories to defend her.

“Watching my sister get unwarranted hate from a sector of the DWTS fan base has been one of the weirdest, most out of body experiences I’ve had the displeasure of witnessing,” he wrote.

“The way she has dealt with this negativity, risen to every occasion, and has excelled paints her in a brand new light for me. She is literally Wonder Woman. Captain Marvel. Super girl. I’m so proud of you. I love you @charitylawson and I got you, ALWAYS,” he added.

