DWTS Alum ‘Rolling’ Eyes While Recalling Criticism From Judges

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Charity Lawson opened up about her time on the show in a recent interview.

“One thing I wanted to ask you, though, is judges were critical, of not your technique but you showing the emotion and the confidence,” Jason Tartick said on the July 8 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“Yeah. Sorry, my eyes are rolling,” Lawson responded. “Obviously, the first few weeks I was like, ‘Oh, OK, they want to see more. They’re pushing me to see more.’ But when it got to the point where I was getting the consistent comment the whole season,” she continued, admitting that had no idea what she was doing “wrong” at that point.

Lawson was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev for the season and they finished the competition in fourth place.

Artem Chigvintsev Previously Defended Charity Lawson Following Criticism

On the finale of season 32, Lawson and Chigvintsev performed an International Tango and Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out a mistake in the dance. After Inaba’s decision to deduct a point due to the mistake, some fans took to social media to further criticize the former “Bachelorette” lead. However, Chigvintsev was quick to defend his partner.

“Sorry was just reading all the comments about Charity’s dance and the mistake that she did, please let me reassure you there was no mistake in that dance and she did every step of that dance as I choreographed it,” Chigvintsev wrote in the comments section of a post shared by the official DWTS Instagram account.

“Also if any one have a question why she danced in a long skirt I will let you know that the dance style was International Tango and not Argentine Tango, International style Tango require a long skirt and it’s very different from Argentine Tango,” he added.

Charity Lawson Went on the DWTS Live Tour

Despite having some challenges with the judges on “Dancing With the Stars,” Lawson had a great time on the show and wanted to do the live tour when the opportunity arose.

“3 shows in and…. I think I like this little ~tour~ life. what a dream to be doing this alongside the worlds best and meeting some of the most sweetest people along the way,” she captioned an Instagram upload on February 9.

Fans showed their support for Lawson in the comments section of the post.

“I saw you in cincy!!! After the show i tried to call your name when you were walking back in the bus because i was behind everyone and missed you. I wanted to hug you and congratulate you for your first night so badly!!!!” one person wrote.

“You look amazing dancing in the above posted pictures. So happy you are enjoying it,” someone else said.

“Our girl shining like the queen she is…enjoy girl!!!! Live it love it,” a third Instagram user added.

“Keep up the awesome job Charity! Loved seeing you in Wisconsin! Fantastic dancing and amazing show,” a fourth comment read.

Lawson was very gracious and responded to a few comments to thank fans for their love and support.

