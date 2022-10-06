Derek Hough on ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of DWTS Celebs With Dance Experience

Derek Hough has been a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” for two seasons, and he’s won the Mirrorball Trophy six times. The Emmy-Award-winning dancer and choreographer weighed in on fans who say the show is unfair when there are celebrities who have dance experience cast.

As part of a partnership with Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase and their new Teach the Love program, the professional dancer sat down with Heavy to talk about the program and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Hough Does Not Believe Celebrities With Dance Experience Will Always Come Out on Top

Hough does not think having dance experience automatically means that a celebrity will be one the winner or even one of the finalists on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Well, I think that somebody who might be saying that, my guess is that they won’t be voting for Charli. So I would say that,” he told Heavy. “I would say that just because you’re a fantastic dancer doesn’t mean that you necessarily have an advantage. And what I mean by that is, you might have a dancing advantage, of course, but somebody might not like that.”

He added, “They might prefer to see somebody who has no experience and is starting at ground zero and they might enjoy seeing that progression. And to be honest with you, in the past it’s shown that that’s what people gravitate towards. I think a great example of that is last season, people were complaining about JoJo Siwa, you know, she was a dancer but Iman, who was a non-dancer, basketball player, he ended up winning.”

Hough shared that he believed having that type of experience balances out in the end.

“So I think it’s a double-edged sword. I think it balances itself out, but I think it’s great to have the different levels,” he shared. “Because somebody might want to watch choreography and a certain style of dancing, but I think others might want to see a beginner who gets better.”

Hough Gets Inspiration While Traveling

Hough has partnered with Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase to launch the Teach the Love program.

“I love educators, I love teachers,” Hough said. “Because for me, I’m a forever student and I’m thankful for all the teachers that have impacted my life. And I wouldn’t be where I was today if it wasn’t for all the teachers in my life, but also I love traveling. I love adventure. But also, for me, that’s where I get inspiration, you know? That’s where I get inspired for creative ideas.”

He added, “So, especially during this time when teachers have been the absolute superheroes of the past few years especially. This is a good opportunity to give back to them, to see them and appreciate them. It’s kind of cool, we’re calling it an edu-vacation.”

Nominations are being accepted from October 5, which is World Teacher Day, through November 9 at the website here. Students can nominate their favorite teacher, Hough shared, adding that if they’re under 18, parents can nominate their childrens’ teachers.

Three grand prize winners will receive a vacation selected from five education-packed destinations. The prize includes “hotels, flights, and excursions” being fully covered.