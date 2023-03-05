Charli D’Amelio Wows Crowd With ‘Amazing’ Performance [Video]

Following her season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” win, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was tapped to co-host the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards along with Nate Burleson.

“I’ve been a fan of the show for many, many years and I got the chance to come these past two years and win, accept awards,” D’Amelio told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the March 4, 2023, show. “Then when they said, ‘Would you like to co-host?’ I was like, ‘You’re so funny. Like, that’s a cute joke,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, no we mean it.’ And I was just so excited,” she added.

D’Amelio ended up wowing the crowd with a dance performance to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Charli D’Amelio Received Praise for Her Performance During the Kids’ Choice Awards

D’Amelio put on a pair of white baggy pants, white sneakers, and a sparkly crop top as she performed a choreographed routine in front of the crowd. D’Amelio showed off some of the skills she perfected on “Dancing With the Stars” and people seemed to really enjoy the performance.

After the performance aired, Nickelodeon posted a clip from D’Amelio’s dance on Instagram and several people reacted in the comments section.

“Charli is a star, she is a brilliant dancer/performer. She is doing amazing co-hosting,” one person wrote.

“They absolutely slayed that performance, definitely an eye catcher,” someone else added, giving props to D’Amelio’s backup dancers.

“Charli dancing is the best thing you’ll see,” a third comment read.

“There’s a reason she won dancing with the stars,” a fourth person chimed in.

D’Amelio, 18, rose to fame by sharing videos on TikTok. In September 2021, her family’s reality show “The D’Amelio Show” premiered on Hulu.

Charli D’Amelio Couldn’t Believe She Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although D’Amelio has been dancing much of her life, her success on “Dancing With the Stars” came as a surprise to her.

“It’s been crazy, just so amazing,” she told Page Six after she and pro partner Mark Ballas were crowned season 31 champs. “It all happened so fast that I don’t even know how to feel yet,” she continued.

“I’ve had a great time. I think every week I’ve learned something new. From the actual dance moves to learning how to perform and just learning how to rehearse. There’s so many different things that we worked on that I just couldn’t narrow it down to one or even just a few things,” she added.

D’Amelio seems to be embracing all of the opportunities that have been presented to her over the past several months and she was super excited to co-host the Kids’ Choice Awards — and to bring her own flare to the show.

“This year is about to look a little different… who is tuning in tonight at 7p/6c to watch the @kidschoiceawards ?! i’m so excited for you to see all of the fun surprises we have in store… see you soon!!!” she captioned an Instagram photo before the show.

Based on the comments on social media, D’Amelio “slayed” the gig.

