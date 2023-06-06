DWTS Champ’s Boyfriend Shows Off Unusual Tribute to Her: PHOTO

A “Dancing With the Stars” winner’s boyfriend paid tribute to her – on his arm.

In June 2023, DWTS season 31 champion Charli D’Amelio was immortalized by her boyfriend, musician Landon Barker, when he got a unique tattoo of one of her facial features.

Here’s what you need to know:

Landon Barker Got a Tattoo of Charli D’Amelio’s Eye

Barker, 19, is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler. He has been dating D’Amelio since June 2002, per Us Weekly. But despite the fact that they’ve been a couple for only a year, Barker decided to get a tattoo of D’Amelio’s eye on his bicep. In photos posted to his Instagram story, the realistic image of his girlfriend’s eye and eyebrow was revealed as he posed for a selfie at the tattoo studio. A screen that showed D’Amelio’s face could be seen in the background as the tattoo artist worked on the design.

Barker’s famous dad has a similar tattoo that depicts his wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s, eyes, although his ink is on his thigh, as seen in an Instagram post in January 2023.

According to PopSugar, as of July 2022, D’Amelio had 11 tattoos of her own, including one that pays tribute to her family’s dog, Rebel, and other “micro” tattoos that spell out the words breathe, smile, and more in a small font. She also has a tattoo of her zodiac symbol, Taurus, and another one of the @ symbol. It’s unclear if she has any tattoos in honor of Barker.

Charli D’Amelio Appears to Be Getting Serious With Landon Barker

While it’s not an engagement ring, the tattoo shows that the Tik Tok star seems to be getting very serious with the rock star’s son. In May 2023, Barker professed his love for D’Amelio in an Instagram post for her 19th birthday.

After describing D’Amelio as “the most beautiful girl in the world,” Barker wrote, “I don’t even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life! You’re such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love. I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much.”

D’Amelio replied to her boyfriend’s message with: “lover ❤️.”

Barker was front and center in the DWTS audience when D’Amelio competed for the mirrorball trophy in the fall of 2022. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, the two teens revealed that they have been able to support each other’s careers.

“Whether it was ‘Dancing With the Stars’ or his own music journey…it’s been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times,” D’Amelio said at the time.

Barker also vowed to attend some of the stops on his girlfriend’s “Dancing With the Stars Live 2023” tour.

One thing he has no desire to do is follow in D’Amelio’s footsteps, When asked if he has any interest in competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” Barker told E! News, “Hard no,” then added, “I’m not quite the dancer.”