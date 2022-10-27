Season 31 DWTS Contestant Releases New Single

A season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant apparently has a hidden talent — singing. Reality star and TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio just dropped her debut single.

Watch the music video starring D’Amelio below!

The Song is Called ‘If You Ask Me To’ & Charli D’Amelio is ‘So Excited’ to Share It

charli d'amelio – if you ask me to (official video) charli d'amelio – if you ask me to (official video) stream/buy if you ask me to below: ingrv.es/if-you-ask-me-to subscribe for more: @charli d'amelio follow charli: tiktok: tiktok.com/@charlidamelio instagram: instagram.com/charlidamelio/ twitter: twitter.com/charlidamelio youtube: youtube.com/charlidamelio facebook: facebook.com/thecharlidam… add me on snap: snapchat.com/add/damelioc website: charlidamelio.com/ credits: Directed By: Andrew Sandler An A.S. Entertainment Production EP: Andrew Sandler Producer:… 2022-10-27T02:00:10Z

The reality star announced her debut single on Instagram, writing, “My first single ever ‘If You Ask Me To’ is out now on all streaming platforms!!!!”

She went on to say, “I’m so excited and happy I get to share this with you all finally it was so fun to make and I really hope you like it.”

In a second Instagram post, D’Amelio announced that the official music video is out as well, writing, “I can’t thank you all enough for the support of this song I love you so so much and I hope you love the video as much as I do. Go watch and stream it now!!!!!”

The official music video is posted on D’Amelio’s YouTube channel. The style of the song is very adult contemporary, starting off fairly quiet and building into more of a dance song as the bass drops. It tells the story of a woman who is in love with someone who loves someone else, but would come running to him if he asked her to. The lyrics to the first verse and chorus are as follows:

Saw you at the party, but you wouldn’t say a single thing,

You smiled for a moment, but then she kissed your cheek,

That’s such a shame.

Cause I know that she can’t love you quite like I could,

So I leave your text on read, and hope you’re over thinking everything. Saw me by myself, you said hello, and asked if I was good.

She walked up out of nowhere, damn, I almost said that I love you.

Now you’re headed to her house to watch that movie you both like.

Well I’m up and losing sleep, what do I do, if it’s not me you choose? But god she’s so pretty, and funny, and witty

yeah don’t think that I stand a chance.

And she’s so f***ing lucky, cause all I’ve been wanting

Is you to be holding my hand. But it feels like forever,

from minutes to seconds to hours, spent waiting for you.

But she loves you too. I guess it’s too soon.

But I’d come running if you asked me too.

In the YouTube comments, many people wrote that they weren’t expecting the song or D’Amelio’s voice to be as good as it is.

“Honestly, I came into this expecting this to be some kind of joke… boy, was I wrong. Charli, this is amazing, flawless even. It is safe to say that you changed my perspective on you from a stupid little tiktoker to a strong young adult. Congratulations again, and I can’t wait to see what you have in store next!” wrote one fan.

Charli’s Partner Mark Ballas & Other Pros Are Ecstatic For Her

In the comments on her Instagram post, D’Amelio’s “Dancing With the Stars” family is so excited for her.

“Let’s go CHARLS!” wrote her partner Mark Ballas, and his mom Shirley Ballas, herself a famous ballroom dancer and current judge on the U.K. “Strictly Come Dancing,” left a heart and six fire emojis.

“What!!!! So Cool!” wrote pro Alan Bersten, and pro Sasha Farber added, “Yes!!!!!!!! Congratulations!”

Pro Daniella Karagach commented, “Get ’em” with a fire emoji, and fellow season 31 contestant Jordin Sparks wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS, BABY GIRL!!!”

D’Amelio is the current frontrunner on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. She is a very talented dancer and is consistently at the top of the leaderboard, though Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady are definitely making sure she doesn’t just run away with it. D’Amelio also just received two People’s Choice Award nominations, one for competing on “Dancing With the Stars” and the other for Social Star of 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.