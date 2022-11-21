Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Tonight?

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has officially ended, and the newest Mirrorball Champions has officially been crowned.

The finalists were TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas, drag queen superstar Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, comedian and TV star Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you do not want the finale of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” spoiled for you.

The winners of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 were:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

Who Won the Mirrorball on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

At the end of the day after a combination of judge scores and votes from viewers, only one couple could be crowned as the champions of the season.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were announced as the winners of the season.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko finished in fourth place, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson finished in third, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second.

The win brings Ballas to three wins, making the professional the second-most winningest professional dancer in “Dancing With the Stars” history, trailing only behind six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough. He has yet to say if he’ll be returning for a shot at a fourth Mirrorball trophy next season.

D’Amelio was visibly emotional after being named the winner.

Just a week ago, D’Amelio had fans concerned.

Fans took to Reddit after D’Amelio and Ballas danced their Paso Doble during the semi-finals to express concern about the dancer.

“Did anyone else notice how terrified Charli looked after that dance?” one person wrote.

One reply reads, “Yes, that took a lot out of her – sounds like stress. She said dance rehearsal didn’t go well and she was freaking out before.”

Speaking with Fox News, Ballas shared that the couple had a mishap during the dress rehearsals for the routine. After D’Amelio said she had never nailed the dance before the live show, Ballas shared his story from rehearsals.

The Four Finalists Kept the Fight Down to the Wire

Throughout the season, the top four couples were at or near the top of the leaderboard, and they all delivered during the season finale as well, each performing a redemption dance and a freestyle dance. Read on for a short recap of the night.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko began the night with their redemption Jive, earning a total of 36 out of 40 points. Then, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson started off with their redemption Quickstep, earning a 36 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas danced their redemption Jive in their first round. They started out strong, earning a 40 out of 40 from the judges. Next, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy danced their redemption Cha Cha. They earned a 40 out of 40 as well.

The first freestyle came from Wayne and Witney, and they delivered on it, offering a ton of fresh content and an overall beautiful routine. They earned 40 out of 40, putting them at a total of 76 out of 40.

Charli and Mark’s freestyle was also strong, putting them at a total of 80 out of 80 and tied for the top of the Mirrorball.

For Gabby and Val’s freestyle, they danced to “Cell Block Tango,” and they also earned 40 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb took it to the next level, coming out with a huge production number and showing off Gleb in drag, making Len forget to vote for the first time ever after being “mesmerized” by the performance.

“Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 32 and will return in 2023.